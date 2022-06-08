The Slow Advance of LGBTQ Rights in Washington, D.C.

Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington by James Kirchick Buy on Bookshop

These fears, especially the fear that cabals of queer men were secretly running the government, form the leitmotif of James Kirchick’s Secret City, a new history of homosexuality in the federal government. Kirchick highlights how, from the New Deal all the way through the 1980s, gay men in government employ were perpetually forced to deal with accusations of dual loyalties and the fear that exposure might lead to termination or worse. The idea of a “secret city” is thus essential to Kirchick’s story: the notion that Washington, D.C., contained an “open city,” where the men and women who worked in government lived their public lives, as well as its mirror, a secret city where gay men and lesbians hid their true selves.

It is, broadly, a familiar story of the closet. But by focusing on gay men and lesbians who worked in and around the federal government, partook of Washington high society, and largely remained closeted, Kirchick offers a very different take on American LGBTQ history. Whereas many books emphasize the work of pathbreaking activists who came out of the closet and took aim at society’s homophobic norms, Secret City emphasizes those who worked inside the system—many of them Republicans who were forced to balance their hidden sexuality and their public conservatism. It is thus a history of slow assimilation, a fundamentally conservative account that endeavors to write gay men and lesbians into a triumphant story of American democracy.

In the first postwar decades, the animus against homosexuality that permeated national culture and political discourse alike was largely a bipartisan affair. Take Sumner Welles, for instance, a high-ranking official in Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s State Department and a member of that era’s blue-blooded establishment, who had a penchant for propositioning train porters. When rumors of one such incident began to swirl, thanks to the machinations of Welles’s boss, Secretary of State Cordell Hull, Roosevelt reluctantly accepted Welles’s resignation in 1943. Secret City is littered with such cases: of men who hid their sexual proclivities and were forced out of their positions or committed suicide when they threatened to come to light.