The Slow Advance of LGBTQ Rights in Washington, D.C.

Secret City emphasizes not how discrimination against gay and lesbian people has undermined American claims to equality and justice but rather how the country’s eventual embrace of LGBTQ rights is proof of the success of American liberalism.

And there’s reason to believe that Kirchick sees this history as a closed book, a chapter that now belongs to the past. Only three years ago, in the midst of conservative efforts to hollow out gay marriage and ban trans people from public life, Kirchick wrote in the pages of The Atlantic that “the movement has achieved nearly everything it needs for gay people to prosper as equal citizens. Instead of fighting this pointless war over wedding cakes, it should declare unilateral victory.” What Kirchick—along with other gay conservative writers, such as Andrew Sullivan—seems to suggest is that because it’s now possible for some queer people to assimilate successfully, it’s time for the movement to, well, move on.

But in spite of such sanguinity from the gay right, the internal contradictions that Kirchick astutely points out in earlier eras have not vanished. Even as gay men and lesbians have become ever more visible—and Gallup tracking polls indicate that acceptance is at an all-time high—the Republican Party has doubled down on its opposition to LGBTQ rights. This year alone, over 200 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed in state legislatures across the country, from Idaho’s bill criminalizing gender-affirming care to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. At Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings last month, GOP senators indicated that they hope the Supreme Court will soon revisit the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that enshrined marriage equality. All this suggests that visibility and the opening of the closet did not so much conquer animus in our country as it forced anti-gay conservatives to regroup. Homophobia and transphobia are not only here to stay but are even gaining in their efforts to drive queerness from the public square.

At the same time, though, gay conservatives continue to align with the Republican Party. They have, perhaps, become even more prominent. At the Republican National Convention in 2016, billionaire Peter Thiel told delegates, “I am proud to be gay. I am proud to be a Republican. But most of all I am proud to be an American.” President Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who was the highest-serving LGBTQ person in the former administration, has been equally vocal about being both gay and conservative.