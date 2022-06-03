Republicans’ Anti-LGBTQ Conspiracy Theories Are Fueling Far-Right Threats to Pride Celebrations

The combination of casual threats of violence, the group’s iconography, and the fact that they were invited to speak by a state lawmaker led to pushback online and locally. “This could be a big problem, and I don’t think anyone realizes,” said a Coeur D’Alene resident whose son is part of the North Idaho Pride Alliance, which planned the Pride event. “People are concerned, ‘Should I bring my kids? What if something happens?’” A statement from North Idaho Pride Alliance said that law enforcement was aware of such statements, and that they “will not be intimidated or deterred from organizing community events.” The reaction to the Panhandle Patriot video spurred the group to slightly reframe the event, changing the name to “North Idaho Day of Prayer.” But the rebranding didn’t soften the tone or remove the threat of bringing guns. The announcement likened the backlash to their event to responses following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which PPRC claimed were “completely controlled by the Media and their allies in the Federal government and used against good, God-fearing conservatives.” Most ominously, they warned that “our community needs to take a stand against this LGBT grooming agenda because that is not who we are as Idahoans.”

The Panhandle Patriots likely never intended to be part of a somewhat viral video, but that’s exactly the point for Ethan Schmidt. He’s an anti-mask content creator on Telegram whose videos seem just like an excuse to harass and threaten LGBTQ people in Arizona and—through his audience—beyond. He films himself trying to enter LGBTQ-friendly churches, accusing them of “destroying the world,” and then getting kicked out, yelling at the security guys that “they’re trying to make kids transsexual, man.” He said in a post on Telegram that he wanted to get into these LGBTQ-affirming churches “so I could interrupt during the service with [everyone] in it,” that he was “going to go to all these evil churches and expose them.” His mission or his need for content has since expanded into claims that he will be “hunting LGBTQ supporters across Arizona,” singling out Target for “satanic Pride shrines for children.” Last year he recorded himself trying to take down Pride displays at a Target; more recently, he joined in with a white nationalist contingent to counter-protest an abortion rights demonstration.