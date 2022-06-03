Republicans’ Anti-LGBTQ Conspiracy Theories Are Fueling Far-Right Threats to Pride Celebrations

The man with the DeadDog patch, who also wore a Three Percenters badge—a militia movement—said that Scott had mentioned “repercussions” earlier that night. “We say, ‘Damn the repercussions.’ Stand up, take it to the head. Go to the fight.” On Facebook, the PPRC advertised the event with the quote, “If they want to have a war, let it begin here,” and encouraged people coming to carry firearms. The event was to be called “Gun d’Alene”—an annual observance when the PPRC honors itself for the time it prevented a nonexistent antifa invasion of Coeur d’Alene in 2020.

The combination of casual threats of violence, the group’s iconography, and the fact that it was invited to speak by a state lawmaker led to pushback online and locally. “This could be a big problem, and I don’t think anyone realizes,” said a Coeur D’Alene resident whose son is part of the North Idaho Pride Alliance, which planned the Pride event. “People are concerned, ‘Should I bring my kids? What if something happens?’” A statement from North Idaho Pride Alliance said that law enforcement was aware of such statements and that the group “will not be intimidated or deterred from organizing community events.” The reaction to the Panhandle Patriots video spurred the PPRC to slightly reframe the event, changing the name to “North Idaho Day of Prayer.” But the rebranding didn’t soften the tone or remove the threat of bringing guns. The PPRC’s announcement likened the backlash to its event to responses following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which the group claimed were “completely controlled by the Media and their allies in the Federal government and used against good, God-fearing conservatives.” Most ominously, the PPRC warned that “our community needs to take a stand against this LGBT grooming agenda because that is not who we are as Idahoans.”

The Panhandle Patriots likely never intended to be part of a somewhat viral video, but that’s exactly the point for Ethan Schmidt. He’s an anti-mask content creator on Telegram whose videos seem just like an excuse to harass and threaten LGBTQ people in Arizona and—through his audience—beyond. He films himself trying to enter LGBTQ-friendly churches, accusing them of “destroying the world,” and then getting kicked out, yelling at the security guys that “they’re trying to make kids transsexual, man.” He said in a post on Telegram that he wanted to get into these LGBTQ-affirming churches so that he “could interrupt during the service with [everyone] in it,” that he was “going to go to all these evil churches and expose them.” His mission or his need for content has since expanded into claims that he will be “hunting LGBTQ supporters across Arizona,” singling out Target for “satanic Pride shrines for children.” Last year he recorded himself trying to take down Pride displays at a Target; more recently, he joined in with a white nationalist contingent to counterprotest an abortion rights demonstration.