The book’s publication dovetailed with the rise of a massive, grassroots environmental movement, and it has rightly been credited with contributing to this ascent. Conis takes care to emphasize, however, that Silent Spring did not emerge in a vacuum, and others had been fighting independently for the environment—and against chemical pesticides—for years, including Mexican and Mexican-American farmworkers in California’s Central Valley. Indeed, it was a boycott spearheaded by the United Farm Workers that led California to ban DDT on grapes and dozens of other crops in 1970, which created a precedent on which the newly founded Environmental Protection Agency drew when it banned DDT nationally in 1972. Marches, protests, teach-ins, and lawsuits filed all across the nation zeroed in on DDT, making the federal government’s response seem virtually foreordained.

But alongside activists and political movements, DDT had a surprising opponent in big business. For years, the tobacco industry had been a heavy user of DDT, which it employed to protect tobacco crops from damaging pests. But it had become clear to Big Tobacco that it was in the companies’ best interest just to get rid of DDT. Countries in Europe were phasing out DDT much more aggressively than the U.S.; if American tobacco companies wanted to sell their products there, they “needed to get DDT out of U.S. tobacco.” They also realized they could use DDT as the scapegoat for the variety of health concerns around smoking: When the industry’s internal research revealed the presence of DDT in cigarettes, cigarette smoke, and smokers’ bodies, executives decided they could spin these studies to make it seem like the health risks of smoking were the result of carcinogenic pesticides rather than the cigarettes themselves.

The bigger chemical companies too were broadly fine with DDT’s downfall. Even though they had once sold large quantities, they did not have much to lose. No company held a patent to DDT, which was in the public domain after its wartime development, meaning none of the big players were able to exploit it effectively for profit. In fact, a ban would create a new opportunity to profit. With DDT off the market, it would be easier for chemical companies to sell their own “pricier, patented pesticides.” And so it was that a ban on one of the most famous and (for a long time) popular consumer products in twentieth-century America served the interests of capital.