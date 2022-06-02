Werner Herzog Tests Himself Against the Wilderness

His comrades eventually surrender or are killed in clashes with Filipino forces. Onoda soldiers on alone, seldom seen, shading into the realm of myth—“an impalpable dream figure, an elusive and deadly mist, a rumor, a report,” Herzog writes. When he is finally discovered, he says he will surrender only if his commanding officer orders him to give up the fight. The officer, now an elderly man, is brought to Lubang Island and relieves Onoda of his duties. His war is over at long last, but he is impassive. The officer asks him, “Lieutenant, are you all right?” Onoda responds, “Sir, there is a tempest raging within me.” Coming near the end of Herzog’s slim novel, it is a rare indication that this character has any interiority at all. Herzog’s gaze, like a camera’s, can only capture surfaces.

Herzog is famously a bit of a nihilist. “I believe the common denominator of the universe is not harmony, but chaos, hostility, and murder,” he muses in Grizzly Man. But he is also an incorrigible romantic, who sees a great deal of nobility in man’s attempt to make sense of the senselessness that surrounds him. Indeed, the more ridiculous the endeavor, the more touching it is. “I shall move a mountain,” Fitzcarraldo declares, wild-eyed and wild-haired, which is how both geniuses and maniacs can look. One of the most profound images in Herzog’s body of work is the final scene in Aguirre, in which the camera whirls around Klaus Kinski as he drifts down a tributary of the Amazon River on a raft, his character’s dreams of finding El Dorado shattered. His whole life is revealed to be a fantasy, and the world a stage where it played out.

There’s an element of the romantic as well in Herzog’s jungle survival tales, where the universe boils down to individuals wrestling with nature and being shaped by it in turn. Wings of Hope tells the true story of Juliane Koepcke, who survived not only a plane crash in the Amazon but an 11-day trek through the rain forest before she found help. Little Dieter Needs to Fly is the tale of Dengler’s escape from a prisoner-of-war camp in Laos during the Vietnam War, in which the surrounding jungle proves far more harrowing than the camp itself. (As one character says in Rescue Dawn, “The jungle is the prison, don’t you get it?”) As Dengler describes the ceaseless rain and his poor, shredded feet and the leeches that fasten to his body every single night while he sleeps, it finally becomes clear, with the force of revelation, that his will to prevail is utterly extraordinary—that human beings are extraordinary. This is why Herzog loves the jungle, for its capacity to show us at our most abject and our most inspiring.