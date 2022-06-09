The January 6 Committee Must Expose Trump’s Ties to White Supremacy

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard from an elderly victim’s son Tuesday. Garnell Whitfield lost his 86-year-old mother to the Buffalo shooter’s hate. His sorrow inconsolable, he demanded of the committee, “Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” It is the right question, and one that all of Congress, indeed all of government and all Americans, must answer.

Racist and hate-filled violence has been growing rapidly in this country, and the American people are seeing and feeling that. The House committee faces real challenges to get the ear of the broad American public. At a time when a slim majority of Americans believe Trump was largely not responsible for the January 6 violence, an approach that emphasizes Trump’s very clear role in hate will be a timely and important narrative, especially when there’s reason to worry that the Americans who need to hear this message won’t. Fox News has already said it won’t carry the hearings in its prime-time hours and may not even talk about them.

Support for our democracy is not and should not be partisan or political. Trumpism has a violent foundation in organized white supremacist and extremist groups that lead to authoritarianism. We are well on our way. The committee can make this plain and fact-based, helping Americans see that the dead we mourn in Buffalo are also a casualty of Trumpism and that January 6 was the wake-up call for all of us that the infection is seeping into the bones of our society. With eyes wide shut, we will fail to see that Trump helped enable and spread it and that the violence of January 6 presages more racist violence, including in our elections. We can defeat this with eyes wide open. Survival requires being clear and consistent that Trump is white supremacy and we have to take it down.