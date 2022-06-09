The January 6 Committee Must Expose Trump’s Ties to White Supremacy

White supremacy is a central feature of this story. The Proud Boys were some of the most motivated of foot soldiers in planning and executing the violence that shocked the nation that dreadful day. The Proud Boys’ former chairman, Enrique Tarrio, and several members have been charged by the Justice Department with the most significant possible charge for January 6 violence: sedition. These new charges, added earlier this week to their previous conspiracy charges, tell us what the committee surely has evidence of, as well. White nationalists and extremists organized intentional violence to stop the vote counting mandated by our Constitution and to “oppose by force the authority of the government of the United States.” This does not distract us from the important questions of who helped, supported, or incited them to act, including Trump. We will have to wait for that trial to play out, but we do not have to wait for the committee to reveal this evidence.

Remember that Trump henchman and convicted felon Roger Stone had a relationship with the Proud Boys and with another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, many of whose members are also indicted for crimes related to January 6. Stone affiliated himself with the Proud Boys in 2018 by calling himself a “Western Chauvinist,” their whitewashing description of their own hateful beliefs.