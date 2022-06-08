Don’t Let Anyone Tell You the January 6 Hearings Don’t Matter

The January 6 committee is going to take a different approach, bringing in former ABC News president James Goldston, who ran both Good Morning America and Nightline, to create something for public consumption—and more suited to the modern media era. Per Axios’s Mike Allen, “Goldston is busily producing Thursday’s 8 p.m. ET hearing as if it were a blockbuster investigative special” and “plans to make it raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh, and chew over the disclosures in future coverage.” This is the right idea: While some of the committee’s findings have leaked out, there’s new footage of the assault on the Capitol to air and new information to pass along. There’s a good chance this will make the hearings a newsmaking event.



This is, in theory, one way to cut through the noise of social media and cable news (though not all cable news; Fox News won’t be covering the hearings live): emphasize short clips and sound bites that will then lead the next day’s coverage. Again, no one should be under any illusion that what will unfold is going to reverse anyone’s electoral fortunes. But there are advantages for Democrats to claim: They will have the opportunity to dominate the news cycle, and on terms more favorable than they’ve enjoyed in recent months. More attention on the Trump-led attempt to overturn an election will crowd out other negative headlines—and deservedly so.



And even if the hearings won’t play a significant role in the upcoming midterms, they may play a crucial role in specific elections. One Democratic pollster told The Washington Post that “Jan. 6 can become a critical issue in a campaign if the Republican runs on a platform that the last election was stolen—such as in the case of Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania; J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for an open Senate seat in Ohio; and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who’s running for an open Senate seat in Alabama.”

