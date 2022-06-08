Don’t Let Anyone Tell You the January 6 Hearings Don’t Matter

Democrats are right to be pessimistic about the ability of these hearings to move the electoral needle, particularly with regard to the upcoming midterms. A great deal of salacious, incriminating information about the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol—and the involvement of high-ranking Republicans, including then-President Donald Trump—has already leaked out. Despite the fact that this information illuminates a concerted effort to overturn a legitimate democratic election, it has barely registered as an important issue for voters. Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are thus correct that the need to talk with voters about inflation and the larger economy is paramount. (If they’re serious about this, they should devote as much time to tasks such as fighting to reinstate the child tax credit—this is an area where Democrats have lost ground with voters who probably don’t need to be convinced that coups d’état are bad.)



But the fact that the hearings are likely to have a negligible impact in November doesn’t mean that they won’t be significant. In fact, there’s a strong argument that turning them into a televised spectacle will yield both immediate and long-term results—even if it doesn’t stave off the coming midterms bloodbath. Some things are important enough to do whether they win you elections or not.



There are signs that the Democrats understand this. The Mueller report and the impeachments of Donald Trump were hardly failures, even if they failed to yield massive electoral dividends. (In the era of negative partisanship, it can be hard to change anybody’s mind.) But these were also grounded in older media and political environments. The Mueller report faltered in large part because it depended on a mainstream press and a unified Congress to draw impossible-to-ignore conclusions from its damning findings—too tough an ask in this hyperpartisan moment. Trump’s first impeachment suffered from the same malady, along with being haunted by Watergate: While a case was clearly laid out that Trump had attempted to enlist a foreign power to interfere in the election, the current internet and cable news era facilitates a different attention span than 1973’s media era. The second impeachment, meanwhile, managed to be both too rushed and too delayed; by the time the trial began, Trump had been out of office for nearly three weeks.

