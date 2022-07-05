After the Eviction Moratorium

Once she started talking about leaving, John cut her out of their joint accounts. One day, when he left the apartment after an episode to smoke a cigarette, she realized, “I need to get out of there, I need to survive.” She locked the door and called the police while her three-year-old son napped. “He has a fear of police to this day, because what he woke up to was the police all over the place,” she said. For eight months, she and her children—starting when her daughter was only six months old—lived in a domestic violence shelter, sharing a two-bedroom apartment with another family. They were then placed in a homeless shelter, where they stayed for nearly two years. In the shelter, she survived on about $400 a month in cash welfare and what she could get in food stamps.

It was the practical challenge of living in a shelter again as well as the principle of it that scared her. Shelters don’t allow visitors, so her current boyfriend wouldn’t be able to watch her children when she worked, as he did now. She’d have to quit her job. She considered moving back home to Pennsylvania, where her mother and most of her five siblings still lived, to the big house that her father built himself when she was about five. Her boyfriend had told her he would come with her; he could transfer his job at Target relatively easily. But John had visitation rights to see their daughter every other weekend. Martha had to drop the girl off near the apartment they had shared when he abused her. She used to send her son, too, who knew him as a father, until her son told her that John made him do squats until he cried. To move to a different state, she’d have to get his permission, and it was unlikely he’d agree. Most lawyers, an attorney told her, wouldn’t touch a case like that. Her mother had remarried, to a man Martha barely knew, and her sister and her husband already lived in her mother’s basement. She worried, too, about having to rely on her boyfriend’s income before she was able to transfer her certified nursing assistant license to a new state. She had already been trapped once. “I want to do everything myself so that I’m not in that situation again,” she said.

Before the mid-March hearing about her harassment claim against her landlord, Martha had never had to speak in court. She had talked to a grand jury in her domestic violence case, but it never went to trial, because her ex-boyfriend pleaded down. When she dialed into the video call for the hearing, she was nervous, not least because her children were at home. She put her daughter in the living room and kept her older son and baby in the bedroom with her to stop the older kids from fighting.