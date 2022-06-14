Objective Analysis, Sponsored by ExxonMobil

Institutions that regularly receive six-figure or higher donations from ExxonMobil and other fossil fuel companies—many of which have long-standing ties to the industry—are widely quoted in reported news stories as dispassionate experts on energy and climate issues. Their scholars also pen widely read op-eds.

In line with donations from previous years, the American Enterprise Institute accepted $100,000 from Exxon in 2021. AEI has been cited on issues ranging from inflation to climate policy to the war in Ukraine. In early March, Politico quoted AEI senior fellow James Coleman at length as the first in a panel of “energy and economic policy experts” weighing in on how Biden could lower prices at the pump. While noting that there were no “quick fixes,” Coleman said that the “best solution” to ensure “lower energy prices in the medium term and our energy security in the long term” would be “recommitting to domestic oil and gas production.” He added that the United States “should also increase our production of alternative energy, but further oil and gas production is the most realistic route to energy security.”

The Brookings Institution last year received $100,000 from Exxon for its Corporate Council—a membership program—as well as for its foreign policy program. Asked by Buzzfeed about the impact of the war in Ukraine on hopes for climate policy that month, Samantha Gross—director of Brookings’ Energy Security and Climate Initiative—seemed to argue that emissions-reducing policy would need to be shelved in the immediate future: “Our short-term actions and our long-term goals may look contradictory, but in a situation like this, it’s how it is going to have to be,” she said. Asked by The Washington Post in late April about the potential for a natural gas export ban, Gross said such a policy “would mean we couldn’t be a reliable supplier.” The reporter, summarizing her remarks, added that “Gross argues that shipping the fuel abroad helps provide energy security to allies and could ultimately benefit the climate by giving China and India an affordable alternative to coal.” Elsewhere, Gross has spoken positively about the need to deploy renewables and pushed back on claims that Europe’s energy crisis was caused by its ongoing energy transition. Another oft-cited think tank, the Bipartisan Policy Center, received $200,000 in general support funding from Exxon last year.