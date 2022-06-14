Objective Analysis, Sponsored by ExxonMobil

Experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) have been asked to weigh in frequently on the energy impacts of the war in Ukraine. As with other industry-funded institutions the resulting reports don’t disclose that the think tank receives donations from major energy companies. It has received funds in recent years not just from Exxon (which gave $675,000 in 2021) but also BP, Chevron, the Hess Corporation, Equinor, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Schlumberger, ConocoPhillips, Total, and the gas exporter Cheniere. The Council on Foreign Relations received $100,000 from Exxon, as well.

Fossil fuel companies have long been generous donors to foreign policy institutions—a model tech companies are now starting to follow. Such donations have included both modest sums from private companies, but also oil-producing states. Qatar gave Brookings a $14.8 million, four-year donation in 2013 before the think tank ended its funding relationship with the country last year. Just yesterday, Brookings head and retired general John R. Allen resigned amid reports that he secretly lobbied for Qatar and lied about it, per court documents that are part of a Justice Department and FBI investigation into oil-rich Gulf states’ influence in Washington. Brookings has also received funds from the United Arab Emirates in the past, and a 2014 New York Times investigation noted that country provided CSIS with more than $1 million to help it build a shiny new office near the White House. The Center for American Progress ended its own lucrative, longstanding relationship with the UAE in 2019 over questions raised by The Intercept and others about how those ties had shaped the think tank’s response to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by officials of Saudi Arabia, a regional ally of the UAE.

Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy has been another reliable source for reporters looking to shed light on the energy implications of Russia’s invasion and the geopolitics of energy. It got $250,000 from Exxon last year. Other donations to Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs—which houses the Center on Global Energy Policy—include an at least $1 million contribution from Occidental Petroleum, and between $100,000 and $500,000 from BP, Chevron ConocoPhillips, Equinor, Sempra Energy, Shell, along with gas exporters Cheniere and Tellurian. They’re not the only prestigious academic institution on Exxon’s list: MIT’s program on Energy Policy Studies received $100,000 from Exxon last year, and the George Washington University’s Regulatory Studies Center got $140,000.