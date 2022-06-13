Microsoft Is Playing Nice With Unionizing Workers. Can the Tech Giant Be Trusted?

Unfortunately, Microsoft is not agreeing to accept union affiliation by card check—the informal collection from workers of union authorization cards. The agreement says (per the CWA) that “employees will have access to an innovative technology-supported and streamlined process for choosing whether to join a union” that “can maintain confidentiality and privacy of that choice if they wish.” I couldn’t get a clear answer from Microsoft about what that means, but it would appear to eliminate any possibility of card check, since card check by definition is not carried out with any expectation of confidentiality. The “innovative technology-supported and streamlined process” sounds suspiciously like a card-check alternative over which Microsoft could maintain control. If that’s the case, Activision Blizzard workers will be better off going through the cumbersome process of an NLRB-supervised election. (A small 28-person bargaining unit of employees at Activision Blizzard’s Raven Studio voted last month to unionize in an NLRB-sponsored election.)

What’s clear is that Activision Blizzard pretty desperately needs a companywide labor union. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company last July, alleging that its “frat boy” culture occasioned textbook examples of sexual harassment: rape jokes, gropings, males delegating their work to female employees so they could play video games, etc. One female employee, the complaint said, committed suicide during a business trip with her male supervisor to which the supervisor brought butt plugs and lubricant.

Activision Blizzard disputed the claims, but a subsequent investigative report by The Wall Street Journal said that after the California lawsuit was filed the company received “more than 500 reports from current and former employees alleging harassment, sexual assault, bullying, pay disparities and other issues” and that the company’s chief executive, Bobby Kotick, routinely ignored such complaints. The Journal piece cited a longtime female employee who said one Activision Blizzard party featured pole dancing by scantily clad women. Bad publicity from the California lawsuit and the Journal exposé pushed down Activision Blizzard’s stock, prompting Microsoft’s bid to acquire it.