Microsoft Is Playing Nice With Unionizing Workers. Can the Tech Giant Be Trusted?

Microsoft’s neutrality agreement with the Communications Workers of America strikes a very different note about workers organizing at Activision Blizzard, which makes World of Warcraft and Call of Duty. Microsoft announced in January its intention to acquire the company for $68.7 billion. If approved by the Federal Trade Commission (the merger is currently under review), it will be the biggest-ever deal in the history of video games. In March, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Sheldon Whitehouse wrote FTC Chair Lina Kahn expressing worry that, among other things, Microsoft’s acquisition could interfere with a unionization drive at the company, which Activision Blizzard’s management opposed actively.

Microsoft itself, the Democratic senators noted, has a less-than-stellar record on labor organizing:

In 2014, 38 of Microsoft’s temporary workers in quality assurance successfully formed a union, only to see the company eliminate all of their jobs two years later. Despite a filing with the [National Labor Relations Board] alleging that the “mass termination constituted illegal retaliation for union activism,” Microsoft was largely able to crush the unionization attempt and successfully retaliate against the organizers.

The new neutrality agreement is pretty clearly intended to address these worries and grease FTC approval. According to the CWA, Microsoft is promising to remain neutral about whether Activision Blizzard workers unionize. That means it won’t try to persuade workers to vote against CWA affiliation, for instance by holding mandatory “captive audience” meetings, in which employers try to convince employees to reject union representation. (NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo is trying, quite rightly, to get the NLRB to rule that such meetings violate the 1935 National Labor Relations Act, also known as the Wagner Act.) Microsoft is also promising to allow workers to “easily exercise their right to communicate with other employees and union representatives about union membership,” which sounds like it won’t try to bar organizers from using company email or leafleting on company property, provided the latter doesn’t disrupt business operations. This draws an especially stark contrast with Amazon, which earlier this month called the cops on a union organizer who was leafleting outside an Amazon warehouse in Kentucky but not, the police determined, on Amazon property.