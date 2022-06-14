Democrats Who Want to Replace Biden in 2024 Have Lost Touch With Reality

Recent stories in New York and The New York Times capture this mix of angst and frustration. The Times noted the “challenges facing the nation mount” and described the party’s “fatigued base,” while observing that many party insiders “feel sorry for [Biden].” New York, meanwhile, set the scene in similar terms: “With Trumpism reascendant, ambivalence about Biden’s age and political standing is fueling skepticism just as the image of his understudy, Vice-President Kamala Harris, dips even further than his.” But while there’s little doubt that the Democrats and Biden are in deep trouble, there isn’t really a solid case to be made that the party should change horses—at least not with months before the midterms and years to go in Biden’s term.



Democrats couldn’t have predicted many of the crises that have caused the Biden presidency to flatline since late August of last year. The withdrawal from Afghanistan was much clumsier than it needed to be. But few foresaw the serious, prolonged threat of inflation—Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has only recently offered a mea culpa for her rosier predictions—and now that we’re in its grip, there aren’t many options at the disposal of a president to rapidly reverse the trend. Similarly, the scope of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was also difficult to envision before it kicked off, and the White House has done most of what could realistically be expected in response.



Even so, the big picture for Democrats is hardly shocking. Incumbent parties typically get trounced in the midterm elections, and 2022 will be no different. It is exceedingly rare for incumbent parties to gain ground in the midterm elections. In fact, since the start of the Civil War, it’s only happened twice and in moments of national crisis: Once in 1934 following the launch of the New Deal and again in 2002 after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Biden’s age, meanwhile, didn’t just emerge as a concern; it was a factor in the Democratic primary Biden won, and Donald Trump attempted to make Biden’s cognitive faculties one of the big election storylines when they faced off in the general election. Yes, Biden will be four years older in 2024—but so will we all, including the Republican Party’s most likely nominee, Donald Trump, who will be 78.

