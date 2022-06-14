Democrats Who Want to Replace Biden in 2024 Have Lost Touch With Reality

Governor Roy Cooper—the conference’s host, who had twice won North Carolina in the same years the swing state was carried by Donald Trump—was the most frequent topic of shadow-campaign chatter. Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jerseyan whose national ambitions are among Washington’s worst-kept secrets, was a close second. Also in heavy rotation, according to Democratic power brokers in the mix (and familiar with months of similar conversations): Governor J.B. Pritzker, the billionaire hotel-chain heir from Illinois, and Governor Jared Polis, the Coloradan with a mandate-light approach to COVID. When the conversation stretched into the bar, it lingered on Governor Gavin Newsom, who is coasting to reelection after defeating a recall attempt in California, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who knows from personal experience about the rising threat of white nationalism in Michigan.

Of all the candidates name-checked in the above roster of options, Sanders enjoys the most relative popularity—though he is a divisive figure within the party—and he’s even older than Biden. Murphy, meanwhile, only narrowly won reelection in New Jersey eight months ago, squeaking out a win over a relative unknown he was supposed to beat by double digits. Few have heard of Cooper, Pritzker, or Polis outside of their own states. The Democrats have boasted about the party’s deep bench, but the party doesn’t have a magic wand to simply anoint one of these figures the Chosen One. The idea of replacing Biden is just a fantasy. The idea that any one of these prospective candidates stands a better chance of beating Donald Trump may very well be as well.



And so the portrait that emerges is one that we’ve known for a while. Biden is old. The Democrats are going to get shellacked in the midterms. Their popular agenda didn’t pass because not enough Democrats supported it in the end. But no one really has any idea what might happen in the next two years, and what’s known isn’t enough to just toss Biden’s biggest strength, his incumbency, out the window, in favor of either a familiar candidate voters preferred less than Biden or an untested alternative yet to emerge on the scene. Regardless, Democrats should understand that there are few plausible scenarios in which swapping out Biden doesn’t get treated as a panicky decision. In theory, it may look like a justifiable move. In practice, it will be a world of hurt.

