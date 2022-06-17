Military-Grade Surveillance in Schools Won’t Stop the Next Mass Shooting, but It Will Increase the Policing of Black Students

Because of the role of online communities in radicalizing shooters, schools nationwide have spent millions on software designed to surveil students’ online activities, including their social media posts and Google searches. Startups like GoGuardian and Social Sentinel have been criticized for “spying” on students, monitoring the keywords, browsing history, and searches of school-owned equipment. If a student searches words pertaining to guns or suicide, for example, school authorities are instantly alerted. These tools have a habit of misunderstanding context, however. Social Sentinel has flagged searches about the 2007 movie Shooter and a student happy their credit score was “shooting up.” In a now-deleted blogpost, Gaggle, another monitoring service, said its monitoring tool could be used on teachers searching for terms like strike or layoffs.

And when schools went remote in the wake of the pandemic, this surveillance only broadened. Several of the surveillance start-ups admitted their software is required on school equipment, even when students take laptops and tablets home for remote learning. Teachers reported getting live updates of their students’ devices, even being able to remotely monitor and close and open tabs on students’ browsers. The Dallas Morning News reported last year that Texas has the nation’s highest number of school districts working with surveillance companies—including Uvalde, which contracted with Social Sentinel to monitor keywords.

A report last year from the Center for Democracy and Technology found a stark racial divide in who was most likely to be monitored by the software. Children whose families could afford their own laptops could essentially opt out of the additional surveillance. Less wealthy students, who tended to be students of color, could not. When CDT authors spoke with students, six out of 10 said they restrict themselves when expressing their ideas because they know they’re being monitored.