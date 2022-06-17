Military-Grade Surveillance in Schools Won’t Stop the Next Mass Shooting, but It Will Increase the Policing of Black Students

Astonishing though it is to tout the effectiveness of a bill that later failed to prevent the deaths of 19 children, Abbott’s approach has the near-total support of the GOP, both in Washington and in state legislatures across the country: make schools less like schools and more like high-security facilities. There’s no universal definition for the measures, but generally speaking, “hardening” schools is an assortment of expensive changes meant to minimize losses in the event of a shooting: restricting access to a single entry point; monitoring who comes and goes; installing metal detectors, cameras, police officers, and so on. But rather than protecting kids from mass shootings, these measures instead add extra surveillance and policing targeted at Black and brown students.

The school hardening industry has a rhythm of boom and bust not unlike that of the firearms industry. Firearm sales spiked after Uvalde, just as they did after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Surveillance startups are similarly presenting their equipment as potential lifesavers in the wake of Uvalde, just as they did after Parkland, even if much of the technology sounds like science fiction and is still unproven in its ability to prevent shootings.

In early June, Axon, a body-camera manufacturer, announced that it would develop a weaponized “nonlethal” drone meant to incapacitate school shooters. Backlash was immediate: Nine of Axon’s 12 ethics board members resigned in protest. While it grounded the proposal, other companies are quietly pitching untested technologies to schools. Companies like ZeroEyes, which sells weapons-detecting drones to schools, claim the viewpoint provides advanced reconnaissance for responding officers. Athena, another security company, sells artificial intelligence–enabled cameras to schools, claiming they detect weapons even before they’re brandished. Knightscope’s line of metal-detecting robots purport to do the same.