Ottessa Moshfegh’s Lapvona Is a Relentless Gore Fest

The unraveling of these braided lies begins with a murder. Marek is fresh off a brutal beating from Jude when he runs into Villiam’s son, Jacob, on a secluded forest path. The two boys go in search of cliff birds, but when they get to the top of the mountain, Marek hurls a stone at Jacob, who falls over the edge of a cliff and onto an outcropping below. A pool of blood oozes “like a halo around the boy’s head.” Rather than punishing Marek for this random act of violence, however, or providing readers with an extended study of a soul in crisis, Moshfegh’s narrative thrusts him into the lap of luxury. Villiam, who has an insatiable desire to be “entertained, cajoled, mystified,” ideally by “the humiliation of others,” doesn’t grieve his son’s death; instead, he invites Marek into the manor as a replacement heir.

These events are only a prelude to the greater brutality to come. Misery, in Moshfegh’s novel, is as ubiquitous as it is arbitrary. Lapvona soon enters a period of drought and heat so intense that rivers run dry and no crops will grow. While Villiam’s water hoarding ensures that the manor lacks neither resources nor scenery, by midsummer, most of the surviving villagers have decamped to a dwindling lake. There, they are reduced to eating “dead bees, rats, vermin, worms, dirt, and even old, desiccated cakes of animal dung”—not to mention each other. These scenes are nauseating on their own, and all the more so for how inert they feel: The suffering accrues, but to no real end. By the time Jude belches up an old man’s undigested pinky toe, the effect of such outrageous images is more tiresome than provoking: almost adolescent.

Experiences of violence and cruelty have previously been catalysts for change in Moshfegh’s characters: It’s only after the titular Eileen is drawn into a hostage situation gone badly wrong that she escapes the stifling town of X-ville and her dead-end prison job; in Death in Her Hands, narrator Vesta’s discovery of a mysterious note referring to a woman’s murder lends some paranoiac purpose to the life of the lonely widow. This is not the case in Lapvona, where, faced with the prospect of their own extinction, the villagers resort to social and literal cannibalism rather than trouble the status quo—such as by making any demands for assistance from the man theoretically responsible for Lapvona’s well-being. They are pacified by the ad-libbed sermons of Father Barnabas, who, to deflect suspicion about Villiam’s culpability, explains the famine to his parishioners this way: “The Devil got out of hell and is on the loose, hungry for innocent souls.”