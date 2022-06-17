Thom Gunn’s Anti-Confessional Poetry

Gunn’s other, more instrumental mentor was Yvor Winters, whom he met when he moved to the United States to attend Stanford. Winters—“a sort of American Leavis,” in Gunn’s words—was a poet and professor who promoted a rational and anti-Romantic approach to literature. “I believe that the work of literature, in so far as it is valuable, approximates a real apprehension and communication of a particular kind of objective truth,” Winters wrote, establishing the model for Gunn’s work. In a 1969 letter to the poet Donald Hall, Gunn further clarifies his own aims: “My difference from most of the good people around is that I’m not primarily interested in capturing the thing-in-itself or the experience-in-itself and in producing it on its own terms, I am interested in why it seems important.” To get at that question, Gunn employs the so-called Plain Style of poetry, which, as its name implies, is a clean, lithe verse that seeks to communicate something essential about the world. Under Winters’s guidance, Gunn traced lineages between classical poetry and the work of Modernists such as Robert Duncan, William Carlos Williams, Ezra Pound, and Wallace Stevens.

An amusing subplot of the letters is how frequently—and in which direction—Gunn revises his estimation of other writers. In a 1973 letter shortly after W.H. Auden’s death, Gunn eulogizes his fellow expatriate as the “poet who most deeply influenced me.” A decade later, his tone hardens: “Now, I find I think of Auden very little.… He is quite simply not a very serious poet.” In 1954, he dismisses Marianne Moore as a “typical woman writer,” only to discover, in 1986, just how “splendid” her work is. In 1956, Philip Larkin is “a nice quiet poet, but of no particular importance after all,” while, two years later, he’s the only living British poet besides Ted Hughes that Gunn measures himself against. The verdicts wend like barbed wire through the letters: W.B. Yeats (“irritating” and “pompous”); T.S. Eliot (“boring” and “inhumane”); Charles Olson (“inflated reputation”); Walt Whitman (“always bad”); Sylvia Plath (“rambling” and “hysterical”); Adrienne Rich (“her poetry bores me”); John Ashbery (“you don’t even feel like wanting to know what he means”); Seamus Heaney (“I think he was invented by a committee of teachers with a sense of high fashion”).

Running parallel to this literary education is Gunn’s articulation of his sexuality and romantic potential. He knew early on that he was gay, although his acknowledgment of this fact became brasher as cultural trends changed. In a 1952 letter to Karl Miller, a fellow student at Cambridge (and the future founding editor of the London Review of Books), Gunn writes about a girl whom he could have easily seduced. “It did not seem worth the interest of the experiment if it were to be so joyless,” he notes, adding, “It is a pity to be perverted.” In December of that year, he met a young American, Mike Kitay, who was studying English at Cambridge. By the following May, Gunn was declaring his love in effusive notes, and that summer the pair embarked on a European tour. “If he was a girl it’d be so much easier! I’d marry him & it’d all be resolved,” Gunn wrote to his friend Tony White.