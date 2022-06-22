According to Politico, some banks have resisted direct pay changes proposed in Build Back Better, though they don’t seem to have taken a public stance on the matter. (Neither JP Morgan Chase or Bank of America responded to a request for comment for this story.) A contingent of Democrats have advocated for direct pay, including Senators Ron Wyden and Tina Smith. Trade associations that represent big renewables developers—including the Solar Energy Industries Association—have argued for it, too. Polling from Data for Progress found that, even when presented with negative messaging, 79 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of independents support reforming clean energy tax credits, along with 49 percent of Republicans.

Manchin has articulated his opposition as one based on philosophical principles—that he’s against giving already profitable companies cash. (Notably, Manchin has never opposed giving subsidies to extraordinarily profitable fossil fuel companies.) It’s possible there are other forces at work, too. New York is the home of Manchin’s second-biggest tranche of donors after Texas. The Wall Street banks that dominate tax equity financing have been among Schumer’s biggest donors, as well, although a source familiar with the negotiations said that Manchin was the only Democrat opposed to the direct pay provision. Neither senator’s office responded to a request for comment on this story.

Caving on direct pay, though, could neuter the policy that Democrats are hoping will be their best and biggest offering to midterm voters. Banks are tremendously picky about the kinds of projects they agree to finance via tax equity schemes. Tax equity financing has been twice as expensive as debt financing since 2008, and the Congressional Research Service has found that tax equity investors require a rate of return between 7 to 10 percent higher than the return on debt products. The size of the tax equity market last year was $20 billion, having doubled from $10 billion. But these deals don’t grow exponentially. Limited interest in them could be a major bottleneck to distributing the $30 billion a year a reconciliation package could furnish. It was a major reason lawmakers drafted the direct pay provision in the first place. “Build Back Better would tremendously expand the activities and investments eligible for tax credits. There is a limited amount of tax appetite available to make tax equity investments,” says David Burton, a partner at the law firm Norton Rose Fulbright who advises clients on energy project finance and tax policy.