If Manchin gets his way, billions of dollars a year in public money could go to Wall Street rather than to energy transition, or sit unused—a pretty good reason for the public to fret.

Roughly 65 percent of the capital backing for a typical wind project and 35 percent for the typical solar project come from so-called tax-equity investors, mainly housed at big Wall Street Banks. JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America accounted for more than half the tax equity market in 2019 and 2020. The remainder is funded through either debt or equity financing. One of the reasons reformers favor direct pay is that right now, without it, only businesses with a sizable tax liability can take advantage of wind and solar tax credits; even large businesses often need to form special-purpose vehicles with other firms to seek out tax equity investors, and these “SPVs” then pay considerable fees—on the order of 15 to 20 percent of the value of the credit—to sell off their right to collect the cash from their credits. By amending the Internal Revenue Code, direct pay changes in Build Back Better would instead allow entities interested in building clean energy to make payments up front and then recoup the portion eligible for tax credits as a refund.

Because they lack tax liability, nonprofits, and publicly owned utilities—which meet about a third of the country’s retail electricity demand—are excluded from using credits entirely, forcing them to contract out to third parties. Even investor-owned utilities are mostly barred from accessing credits directly. So besides leaving out an enormous chunk of the grid, tax credits currently allow a small group of big banks to skim massive fees off the top of public funds ostensibly meant to drive decarbonization. It also gives them a key role in deciding which projects get built and where. As Lew Daly and Sylvia Chi wrote recently in a report for the Roosevelt Institute, this will likely exacerbate existing race and income inequalities in the clean energy economy.