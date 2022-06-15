How to Fight Climate “Delay”—Denial’s Hipper, More Dangerous Cousin

The only possible response is to shift our attention to the present.

The only way to counter this is to point out the urgent truth obscured by the competing narratives of dystopia and delay, which is that the climate crisis is already here. Everything in those alarmist stories about what can happen, is, in fact, happening. Las Vegas is already running out of water. The American West is already burning. Many animal species are already going extinct. Tropical countries are already battered by devasting hurricanes and tornadoes, whose seasons are expanding and intensifying. Summer in much of North America is already too hot, as an appalling number of heat-related deaths in the past few years have shown. Seven million people a year already die of air pollution. And as for these scary visions of a future of food scarcity? That, too, is here, and has been for some time: from 2020 to 2021, Oxfam estimated that the climate crisis had pushed 16 million people in 15 countries into crisis levels of hunger.

Climate delay thrives on the idea that addressing the climate crisis will make our lives worse. We want to put off anything that’s not pleasant: paying our taxes, going on a diet, changing the cat box. A lot of delay-discourse misinformation focuses on the idea of rationing energy, according to the ISD/CASM report, as well as other ways that moving off fossil fuels could harm ordinary people’s standard of living (neoliberal politicians who focus on addressing the climate crisis through carbon taxes rather than on green jobs and regulation play into this, of course). But most people would benefit from large-scale investment in new, green industries, cleaner air and water, more trees and green space, more walkable and bike-friendly cities, and less wildfire, drought, and famine. As Ezra Klein wrote last week, “It is a vision of more, not less.” The climate crisis is here now, and addressing it will make our lives better, not only in the hazy future, but in the currently all-too-real present.

The delayists are cleverly exploiting the weakness in climate discourse: the movement’s tendency—perhaps born of privilege, or perhaps its own form of neurotic denial—to speak of climate change as a dramatic nightmare that hasn’t yet arrived. The only possible response is to shift our attention to the present. The climate crisis is not waiting around. It’s here. The time to solve the problem is now.