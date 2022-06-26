The First Item on the G7 Agenda Should Be to Cancel the Global South’s Debt

Nations in the Global South are ready and willing to leave their fossil fuels in the ground; right now, they just can’t afford to. In 2007, for example, the newly elected president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, pledged to leave untouched a vast amount of oil lying under the Yasuní national park. In return, he sought an international commitment worth at least half of the expected revenues that extraction would provide over the next decade. These contributions would form a fund, the interest from which would fund sustainable initiatives. Hailed as a groundbreaking plan, by 2013 it was cancelled. The world had pledged less than 10 percent of what Correa sought, and less than 10 percent of that pledge was delivered—a measly $13.3 million. Correa condemned the “hypocrisy” of the Global North. “It was not charity that we sought,” he explained, “but co-responsibility in the face of climate change.”

Calling rich and poor countries “co-responsible” for climate change, however, understates of Correa’s case. Historically, responsibility for the climate crisis lies overwhelmingly with the Global North, which as of 2015 was responsible for over 90 percent of global excess emissions. In this sense, the North owes its own debt—one both ecological and moral, built up from centuries of colonialism, of brutal imperialist extraction. Ecuador-based Acción Ecológica defined it as “the debt accumulated by the Northern industrial countries toward Third World countries on account of resource plundering, environmental damage, and the free occupation of environmental space to deposit wastes.”

The Global North has not been paying its dues. Its current goal is to disburse $100 billion in climate finance each year—a modest and insufficient goal that rich countries have yet to meet, despite including private investment and—you guessed it—debt-creating loans. Other initiatives, such as debt-for-nature swaps—where debt is forgiven in return for the establishment of ecological policies determined by the creditor—are merely “ornamental ways to greenwash their way into furthering extraction and exploitation,” Esteban said.