The First Item on the G7 Agenda Should Be to Cancel the Global South’s Debt

Traditionally, climate activists haven’t focused on debt, Argentine scientist and activist Esteban Servat told me. Similarly, labor and social movements are not aways focused on climate. But tackling the grossly unfair global system of debt diplomacy is the kind of populist proposal that can generate widespread working-class support linking disparate groups. After all, “who’s going to defend the [International Monetary Fund]?” Servat asked me. “Everyone knows they’re assholes.” Servat has spent months building Debt for Climate, a global movement connecting climate and debt justice. While the G7 meets, Debt for Climate will demonstrate in over 40 countries to demand that the global north take debt cancellation seriously.

Debt and climate are “mutually reinforcing” crises, according to a recent report by Olúfẹmi O. Táíwò and Patrick Bigger for the Climate and Community Project, an academic network translating climate justice goals into public policy. Countries in the global south, which are often more vulnerable to climate change, are expected to pay billions of dollars each year to service their debts. That’s money that could be going toward adapting to a changing climate, reducing poverty, and improving public health, which global warming is expected to devastate. Instead, poor countries are sending money into the coffers of wealthy nations and corporations. (Since 1980, over $4 trillion in interest payments has been sent from the global south to the north.) When disasters do strike—as they are with increasing frequency and intensity—indebted global south nations are less able to manage. Scrambling and strapped for cash, they are forced to seek out yet more loans. As if this vicious cycle were not bad enough, those loans are almost always conditional; the conditions are, of course, to further reduce public spending and implement policies of austerity.

These policies were meant to be a thing of the past. In the 1980s, a devastating debt crisis swept throughout the global south. In response, the IMF and World Bank implemented a swathe of neoliberal reforms called Structural Adjustment Programs, or SAPs—otherwise known as austerity. They aimed to transform Southern economies, demanding reduced government spending, trade liberalization, and privatization in order to ensure the continued northward flow of debt service payments. The result for the global south was, Ndongo Samba Sylla writes, a decades-long “descent into hell.” Debt ballooned. Inequality skyrocketed. Economies contracted. Environments degraded. Years of progress were lost.