The Legal Fight Over California’s Ban on Cruel Animal Cages Will Have National Repercussions

At any given moment in the United States, just over six million female pigs are kept on factory farms as the so-called breeding herd for the country’s pork. The average sow’s short life in this system consists of being artificially inseminated, locked in a seven-by-two-foot gestation crate for the 114 days of her pregnancy, locked into an equally constraining farrowing crate while her piglets suckle, and then artificially inseminated again as soon as possible, until her captors deem her no longer fit for pregnancy and send her to slaughter. While states including Florida and Arizona have banned these cages through ballot initiatives, California is not specifically banning crates within state lines. Instead, it is requiring that animal-derived products sold in California, whether they’re produced there or in other states, come from production systems that use less intensive confinement.

The issue is that California’s almost 40 million citizens consume 15 percent of the country’s pork, but the state’s farms produce less than 1 percent of the country’s pigs. So much of California’s pork will come from out-of-state producers who aren’t using humane production methods. The legal question is whether California is illegally extending its jurisdiction beyond its boundaries, despite the fact that it’s only regulating in-state sales.

The Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution states that Congress shall regulate interstate trade. Courts have extrapolated from that a concept known as the “dormant commerce clause,” which holds that states cannot enact what amount to protectionist measures against other states. The National Pork Producers Council, or NPPC, the trade association representing pork consumers, argued that Proposition 12 violates this dormant Commerce Clause when it challenged the regulation in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020. Its case was dismissed, and the court held that Proposition 12 applies to in-state and out-of-state producers equally and, crucially, that while higher animal welfare standards “may burden pork producers and result in a less efficient mode of operation, there is no burden on interstate commerce merely because it is less profitable than a preferred method of operation.” In other words: Just because regulations might increase the cost of doing business in a particular state, that doesn’t make them illegitimate.

