The Silver Lining in the Supreme Court’s Decision to Limit Carbon Emission Regulations

Federal agencies have traditionally been a corrective to gridlock. But with the West Virginia ruling, the Supreme Court made clear its desire to kick the question of whether these agencies can continue to provide that corrective back to an historically dysfunctional legislative branch. “The court knows full well that Congress is very unproductive and isn’t going to be able to make granular decisions on a regular basis,” Freeman said of the push to give more control over agency rulemaking to the Supreme Court. “What really happens here is a massive transfer of power from the executive agencies to the courts. Courts will decide when statutes are too broadly worded. Courts will decide when Congress has handed off too much power.”

This ruling opens the floodgates to challenges to the administrative state itself. At issue is whether federal agencies—including independent ones like the Federal Reserve—are empowered to address new challenges with new tools, and without having gotten explicit permission to do so from Congress. On climate policy this could deal a blow to the “whole of government” approach that Biden pledged when he took office, wherein federal agencies were tasked with figuring out how they might contribute to reducing emissions. But any agency seen to be stepping outside of its lane—pursuing “major” versus “minor” questions—could risk a court challenge, with potentially massive implications for everything from workplace protections to food regulations. If cases make it to the court, it will be the conservative majority that gets to decide what the distinctions between major and minor are.

Among the first things to come under fire could be a hotly contested new rule proposed by the Securities and Exchange Comission requiring publicly listed companies to include emissions reporting in mandatory annual reports. It’s widely expected to be challenged in court, although Freeman doesn’t expect that the ruling will have much bearing on the ongoing comment period. The SEC “already knows it is in store for an argument that says they don’t have the authority to do it,” she told me, and accordingly has “tried very hard to link its rules proposal to its traditional authority to protect investors and get the information they need.” Similarly, the ruling doesn’t invalidate existing or in-development rules so much as place a “chill” around how far agencies are willing to go, Freeman said. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s concurring opinion was particularly welcoming of attempts to curtail federal agencies. In that he follows in the footsteps of his mother, who—as Ronald Reagan’s pick to lead the EPA—sought to shrink it as much as possible from the inside. “When an agency claims the power to regulate vast swathes of American life,” he writes, “it not only risks intruding on Congress’s power, it also risks intruding on powers reserved to states.”