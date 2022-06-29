Neil Gorsuch Couldn’t Save Tribal Sovereignty From His Conservative Colleagues’ Wrath

He even described the majority’s ruling as not just erroneous but one of the worst in its history. “This Court may choose to ignore Congress’s statutes and the Nation’s treaties, but it has no power to negate them,” he wrote. “The Court may choose to disregard our precedents, but it does not purport to overrule a single one. As a result, today’s decision surely marks an embarrassing new entry into the anticanon of Indian law.” The “anticanon” is a term used by legal scholars to describe opinions that are universally condemned and egregiously wrong; in some contexts, it’s reserved for decisions like Dred Scott v. Sandford and Korematsu v. United States.

This is not even the full extent of Gorsuch’s criticism—he also delves into Oklahoma’s claims of post-McGirt anarchy, the majority’s apparent misuse of a balancing test, and more—but I think you get the point by now. Thankfully, he effectively summarized most of his objections to the ruling in a single paragraph:

In recounting all this, I do not profess certainty about the optimal law enforcement arrangements in Oklahoma. I do not pretend to know all the relevant facts, let alone how to balance each of them in this complex picture. Nor do I claim to know what weight to give historical wrongs or future hopes. I offer the preceding observations only to illustrate the one thing I am sure of: This Court has no business usurping congressional decisions about the appropriate balance between federal, tribal, and state interests. If the court’s ruling today sounds like a legislative committee report touting the benefits of some newly proposed bill, that’s because it is exactly that. And given that a nine-member court is a poor substitute for the people’s elected representatives, it is no surprise that the Court’s cost-benefit analysis is radically incomplete. The Court’s decision is not a judicial interpretation of the law’s meaning; it is the pastiche of a legislative process.

That may seem relatively tame by the standards of modern American political discourse, and it is, but within the context of the Supreme Court it is a roundhouse kick. Usually the author of a majority opinion responds to a dissenter’s claims in passing or not at all; lengthy rebuttals are rare. Kavanaugh opted for the latter path. He wrote that Gorsuch’s position was “inconsistent with the Constitution’s structure, the states’ inherent sovereignty, and the court’s precedents” and said that his colleague “characterizes the Court’s opinion in several ways that are not accurate.” Kavanaugh also chastises him for using what he described as “extraordinary rhetoric” to articulate his “deeply held policy views about what Indian law should be.”