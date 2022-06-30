“January 6 Was Expected. I Predicted It”: An Interview With the Documentary Filmmaker Who Embedded With Trump

January 6 was expected. I predicted it was going to happen the day before. I half-joked to our [director of photography] that it was going to happen, and we made a plan for the eventuality that it would. I would move equipment to my car so he would have the ability to cover what was going on.



We have been following on the campaign trail for six weeks. Whilst American politics and elections in particular are entirely different than the U.K., the noise, the rhetoric, the belligerence that was happening during the campaign was very high. Comments like “we need to fight” and “we need to kick ass” and “protect our babies.” It was a real battle. That noise was coming out. And then obviously after the election that went on to another level. And then you add on to that the fact that the president of the United States is saying that the election was rigged and that 75 million votes didn’t count. He started that well before the election. He’s on the record saying that there were irregularities even in the 2016 election. It wasn’t surprising when he then lost and said there were irregularities and then maintained that position over and over and over again over November and December.



What did you expect was going to happen? You have a big rally on the day when there’s this ceremonial count of the votes, and you bring all your supporters there, and you double down and triple down.… It was so bombastic and loud and dangerous. Obviously that day was horrific. Michael, who shot all the material on January 6, was right outside the Capitol with the mob. He captured some extraordinary material that has never been seen before that I believe will actually define that day in a visual way—there’s material there that’s absolutely, totally remarkable. And horrific.

