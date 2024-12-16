Not Even Trump Stooge Lindsey Graham Is Safe from MAGA Ire
Lindsey Graham dared to contradict Donald Trump.
Even Donald Trump’s staunchest allies can’t be saved from MAGA’s wrath.
Senator Lindsey Graham is facing the heat after he contradicted Trump’s prior comments on January 6 investigators, plainly stating in a Sunday interview with NBC’s Meet the Press that the government should not prosecute the officials who looked into Trump’s involvement in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“President-elect Trump told me that he thinks the members of the January 6 Committee should go to jail. Do you agree with that statement?” asked host Kristen Welker.
After a brief pause, Graham offered a one-word response: “No.”
“Okay, that was very clear and concise,” Welker said.
But that didn’t sit well with Trump’s frenetic base, who took to the internet to torch the South Carolinian for barely veering away from the president-elect’s philosophy.
“What is up with this guy? Who controls him? What dirt do they have on him? Other than him along with [NO NAME] involvement with Ukraine?” posted one popular MAGA account, PrayingMarine, on X. “Trump is right. This dude is dirty.”
Another pro-Trump influencer slammed Graham as a “snake.”
“He had no problem with innocent protestors and grandmas having their lives destroyed over Jan. 6,” posted @SirStevenKJ. “However, he believes the TREASONOUS Jan 6 Committee should not face prosecution or jail time. Nasty.”
Trump has made incredible overtures to the far-right followers who rioted through Congress, temporarily delaying the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. So far, he has promised to pardon convicted insurrectionists, but he’s also invited some to help shape his administration.
The president-elect has tapped one January 6 rioter—Pete Marocco—to help his transition into the White House on matters related to national security personnel.