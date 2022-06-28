President Trump Was a Violent Maniac Behind Closed Doors

Representative Liz Cheney, taking the central role as prosecutor during the hearing, then asked a droll question, “Ms. Hutchinson, was this the only incident that you are aware of where the president threw dishes?” The answer, of course, was no.

Another powerful anecdote that Hutchinson told was based on her firsthand knowledge of Trump’s cavalier disregard on January 6 that armed insurrectionists would be heading towards the Capitol. Before Trump spoke on the Ellipse, Hutchinson overheard him raging in the tent behind the stage. The president was livid that the Secret Service refused to let people with weapons go through the metal detectors, which are known in White House parlance as “mags.” Hutchinson recalled Trump saying, “I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags away. Let my people in.”

Moses said in the Bible, “Let my people go.” Trump said at the cusp of a coup, “Let my people in.”