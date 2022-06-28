President Trump Was a Violent Maniac Behind Closed Doors

Anthony Ornato, the deputy chief of staff who was there, told Hutchinson that when Trump was informed that it was not safe for him to go to the Capitol, the wild-eyed president tried to grab the steering wheel of The Beast. Then, when Bobby Engel, the lead Secret Service agent, took Trump’s arm, the president tried to grab the agent just below the neck. According to Hutchinson, Engel, who was in the room with Ornato, immediately confirmed this story.



In short, the beast was in The Beast.

But that’s not all. In early December 2020, Attorney General William Barr made a public statement indicating that there was no evidence of widespread election fraud. Shortly afterward, Hutchinson found herself in the president’s private dining room off the Oval Office. As Hutchinson told the committee in live testimony, “towards the front of the room, near the fireplace mantle and the TV, [I] first noticed that there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there’s a shattered porcelain plate.”