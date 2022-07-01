The Increasingly Sad Tweets of Jeff Bezos

Bezos and Musk have long had a sort of cat-and-mouse presence in each other’s lives as their ambitions have intersected over the years; that the Amazon founder has taken after the Tesla mogul in a few odd ways is hardly a surprise. While Bezos founded his spaceflight company Blue Origin two years before Elon Musk started SpaceX, Musk already had a habit of live-tweeting his rockets launching (and exploding) by 2015. In Bezos’s first tweet he followed suit, sharing a video showing the company’s successful landing using a reusable rocket.

This is largely how Bezos would use the site for the next several years. He still didn’t follow anyone, didn’t reply to anyone, didn’t retweet anyone, and his rare Twitter commentary had a bland, overly polished feel. To this day, his Twitter footprint is comparatively miniscule—around 350 tweets—and his posts have never quite gotten the engagement that other online-obsessed oligarchs have cultivated. (Elon can tweet “Happy Father’s Day” and get almost half a million likes; it’s an open question as to whether this sort of thing was the dream of Twitter’s founders.)

The odd entanglements between Bezos, Musk, and Twitter hardly end there. In 2016, long before Musk could afford to buy the company, Twitter’s stock price took a tumble, losing more than 50 percent of its value in just three months, sending its valuation down to a measly $12 billion. There was an opportunity for a billionaire sugar daddy to step in and right the ship, and Fortune named Amazon as one of the possible acquisition candidates. But in doing so, the magazine cast a skeptical eye on the possibility of a match being made, and Bezos’s relative unfamiliarity with the product, along with his seeming apathy toward ever becoming a committed user, was cited as the reason why: “Just because Bezos has the money doesn’t mean Amazon is interested in buying a social tool that he seems to have no affinity for,” they wrote.