The Odious, Graceless, Self-Serving Exit of an Odious, Graceless, Self-Serving Man

Never had English politics seen day like it for high drama. Thursday October 17, 1963 “began as an ordinary working day,” Iain Macleod recorded shortly afterwards. He was Leader of the House of Commons and Chairman of the Conservative Party, a leading figure in the government of Harold Macmillan, and one of a handful of obvious contenders, it seemed, to succeed the prime minister, who would shortly turn 70 ,was troubled by ill health, and had been demoralized by the Profumo scandal, when a minister had to resign because of an extra-marital liaison with a woman who was also sleeping with a Soviet spy. But that day ended “with my firm decision that I could not serve in the administration that I knew Lord Home was to be invited to form.” Just how Macmillan engineered the astonishing succession of the fourteenth Earl of Home—who became Sir Alec Douglas-Home when he renounced his title to become p rime minister—rather than R.A. Butler, who enjoyed much more public support and was regarded by colleagues like Macleod as the obvious choice, was described by Macleod in a famous philippic in the Spectator three months later.



But today we need to say that English politics had never seen day like that for high drama—until Wednesday July 6, 2022. It began with Boris Johnson still, as he believed, secure at 10 Downing Street even after two of his most senior ministers had resigned the evening before, and it ended with an almost universal recognition that the game was up. “Almost,” since a delusional Johnson apparently went to bed believing he could bluff it out and get away with it yet again, as he has bluffed out and gotten away with scandal, outrage, and betrayal all his life. Only on waking early on Thursday did he accept the inevitable and begin drafting his odious, graceless, and self-serving resignation speech, boasting about the “incredible mandate” he had won at the December 2019 election, bleating that it was “eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much,” and blaming his fall on the “herd” instinct of his former followers who had abandoned him.