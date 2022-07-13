Yascha Mounk’s Misguided War on Wokeness

From the perspective of those who have wielded power for a rather long time, multiethnic democracy must indeed look like a great experiment, thrust upon Western nations only in the late twentieth century as the unplanned consequence of immigration and economic growth, a challenge to be overcome by societies that were, until recently, relatively homogeneous. This is how Mounk lays out the issue. (It is also, one feels obliged to note, the framework favored by the radical right.) But it’s not really true. Since the eighteenth century, marginalized groups have been fighting for full citizenship in modern democracies, and thus the ability to lead meaningful lives free from violence and discrimination. From religion to sexuality to race, it is Mounk’s question that has driven democracy’s tumultuous modern history: Is it possible to build equitable democracies in heterogeneous societies? The experiment has been underway for centuries.



Diversity is a good thing, Mounk solemnly assures us, and we should beware xenophobic populists. (Ethnic cleansing, he clarifies, is “a future to be feared, not desired.”) But we also shouldn’t be under any illusions: Humans are hardwired to form groups and tend to treat outsiders badly. Through most of human history, diversity has been “a stumbling block rather than a strength” as well as a force that “significantly increases the danger of violent conflict.” Diverse democracy, then, runs entirely against the grain of how humans work, how we use power, and how history has unfolded. Heterogeneous societies typically “come apart,” Mounk contends, producing states that are hopelessly anarchic, warped by domination, or so fragmented by the devolution of power to minorities that there’s no center left to hold.

So history and human nature conspire to make diverse democracy a tough sell. But we’re also making two political mistakes, Mounk argues, that will make it basically impossible to achieve. First, American political discourse has given up its liberal individualist sheen in favor of group-based identitarianism—what he frames as an “overwhelming focus” on ethnicity and “the irreconcilable conflicts between whites and people of color.” Debating everything in terms of “ascriptive identities” like race or religion, Mounk warns, elevates “the kinds of groups that have torn diverse societies apart in many parts of the world.” At the same time, the way we talk about multiculturalism and equality has become much too negative. It’s depressing, Mounk advises, when politicians and elites focus relentlessly on what’s going wrong for minorities or imply that zero meaningful progress has been made. The Great Experiment faults both political extremes for these mistakes, but it’s clear who is being lectured. Listening to the “self-declared defenders” of multiethnic democracy, he explains, chiding the left, “it can be difficult to remember why anybody should hope for it to succeed in the first place.”