Similar scenarios unfolded in each of the cases Plokhy discusses in the book. When Yefim Slavsky, the head of the Soviet nuclear effort, first heard reports that a storage tank for radioactive waste at the Maiak plutonium production facility had exploded, in September 1957, he assumed the message had been garbled. Storage tanks don’t explode. The problem must have been with the reactor. In the critical hours leading up to a reactor fire at the U.K.’s Windscale facility, one month later, operators struggled to understand the pile’s strange behavior during a maintenance operation that had been postponed several months in the name of plutonium production. Among other problems, the sensors that should have helped them pinpoint the source of excess heat didn’t work at extremely high temperatures. At Three Mile Island, the control panels lacked an indicator for what turned out to be a critical water valve. Operators’ desperate attempts to solve what turned out to be the wrong problem directly created the conditions that led to the partial meltdown of reactor number two in March 1979. Plant managers at Chernobyl made the disastrous decision to press pause halfway through a test of the backup generators to satisfy demands made by the regional administrator of the electrical grid. At Fukushima, plant designers located the backup generators below sea level for a facility nestled against the sea in a country vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis like the one that inundated the plant in March 2011. Some version of the phrase, “No one believed that something like that could happen,” appears in every chapter.

The technical details in these stories matter immensely, and Plokhy excels at breaking them down. A reactor cooled by water behaves differently from one cooled by pressurized gas; a graphite reactor with vertical fuel rods presents different hazards from one with horizontal ones. The good news—such as it is—is that each new generation of reactors has incorporated the lessons of prior accidents into its designs. The consequences of Three Mile Island, for instance, would have been incalculably worse had the facility not included a containment structure. The worst of Windscale’s radiation was similarly trapped in a series of filters installed at the last minute to mitigate weaknesses in the reactor design. The bad news is that the authorities in charge of building nuclear power plants do not always incorporate these safety features into their designs. At Chernobyl, nuclear experts were well aware of the shortcomings of their chosen reactor design, which lacked both an emergency cooling system and an accident localization system. As Plokhy writes, the system was “outdated in its basic design and dangerous in operation.” Chernobyl, in other words, was a disaster waiting to happen.

Complex systems are inherently fragile. Neither the human brain nor technical systems can adequately process the quantity of essential signals generated by a meltdown in a nuclear reactor. The operators at Three Mile Island, for instance, encountered a control panel that was issuing more than 100 alarms simultaneously, many of which were off the scale. Nor could the unit’s computer keep up. As one of the operators later recalled, “The computer, the IBM typewriter just types them one at a time. So as they were coming in rapidly, probably 10 or 15 per second, it just could not keep up.” Soon the printer was operating at a two- to three-hour delay. Eventually it jammed.