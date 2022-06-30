America’s first hydrogen bomb test did not go according to plan. In the waning days of February 1954, the U.S. Navy began to prepare for the test series, dubbed Operation Castle. To do so, it cleared the waters within 25 miles of ground zero at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The firing party, led by Dr. John Clark, hunkered down in a reinforced concrete bunker 20 miles away on the island of Enyu. The test supervisor, Dr. Alvin Graves, planned to observe from the deck of the USS Estes a few miles further away. Clark, Graves, and their crews anticipated a 6 megaton blast with northerly winds. They expected that the size of the blast would push most of the radioactive fallout into the stratosphere, as had been the case when they detonated Ivy Mike—a precursor thermonuclear device tested 18 months earlier. Instead, they got a 15 megaton blast, easterly winds, and a waterspout that rained radioactive fallout over several inhabited islands, a U.S. weather station, multiple navy vessels and their crews, and the extraordinarily unlucky occupants of a Japanese fishing boat, the Daigo Fukuryu Maru.

Nuclear engineers add new safety features after each disaster, only to be astonished by the devilish and statistically unlikely path of the next one.

Clark and his men had no protective clothing, so they wrapped themselves in bedsheets before driving to meet the helicopter that eventually came to rescue them. They provided the first reports of unexpectedly high levels of radiation, having stepped outside their shelter immediately after the blast to celebrate their handiwork. It took U.S. authorities more than 48 hours to evacuate the 236 Marshallese residents of Rongelap and Utirik Atolls. Based on the symptoms of radiation sickness that they exhibited over the next month, the residents of Rongelap are estimated to have received roughly the same amount of radiation as a person located about 1.5 miles from ground zero at either Hiroshima or Nagasaki. The Marshallese were later returned to their islands, where they continued to eat irradiated food. Almost every child under the age of 10 who was exposed to the fallout eventually developed thyroid problems; more than three-quarters of them had thyroid tumors. The navy’s patrol planes failed to notice the Daigo Fukuryu Maru in the waters north of Rongelap, so no one warned its crew about the unusual danger posed by the white ash that soon covered its deck. All 23 crew members experienced radiation sickness; the radio operator, Aikichi Kuboyama, died in September.

Castle Bravo involved the detonation of a thermonuclear weapon rather than the meltdown of a nuclear power reactor, but it was nevertheless a prototypical nuclear accident. Most of the technical professionals involved, including Clark and Graves, failed to plan for worst-case scenarios because they considered them so unlikely. Indeed, they failed to protect themselves, having convinced themselves that they had achieved control over the fickle atom. When it began to dawn on them that they might have a problem, they prioritized the schedule over safety. Technicians and supervisors alike initially assumed that off-the-scale radiation readings indicated a problem with the instrumentation, not the presence of extraordinary levels of radiation. Other detectors failed to register any radiation at all. Once they became aware of the problem, officials wasted precious time before evacuating those at risk and later spent decades denying survivors’ claims of harm. Meanwhile senior government authorities—in this case, the Atomic Energy Commission—issued bland assurances that the test was “routine” with “no harmful effects.”