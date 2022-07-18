What Comic Genius Gave Us the Nest Thermostat Election Conspiracy?

There was a report yesterday, and we’re looking into it, but it looks like it’s gonna prove out to be correct that in Savannah, Georgia there is a remote—excuse me, a smart thermostat, in one of the tabulation rooms, that is talking to a tabulation server and reporting the votes back to China. And that was traced by a Microsoft engineer. And he brought it to our attention yesterday. So, um, that’s being monitored.

The Microsoft engineer was never identified, and maybe he brought his story to someone else before Ramsland. But if he did, I can’t find it. This is the earliest mention I know about smart thermostats and the Chinese.

Ramsland (who told the Post he had never spoken to Trump) is a piece of work. He is, for instance, on record saying the following: “George Soros—who was born in 1930—helped form the ‘Deep State’ in Nazi Germany in the 1930s along with George H.W. Bush’s father [Prescott Bush], the Muslim brotherhood, and ‘leftists.’” (At the risk of being pedantic: Soros is Jewish, the Nazi party was created ten years before Soros was born, and Hitler came to power when Soros was three.) Such talk was a little too hot even for the Trump White House. But Giuliani used Ramsland as an expert witness at post-election hearings in multiple states, and Ramsland and ASOG contributed affidavits to many more. Byrne funded much of Ramsland’s research as part of a team he hired, starting in August 2020, to “reverse-engineer” election-rigging. Please note that Byrne’s efforts began three months before the election even took place. Byrne called his team the “Bad News Bears.”

According to the Post story, ASOG briefings for clients “had a clandestine air,” and one of the briefers, who would give out only a code name, referred to himself as “a white-hat hacker.” That’s the same phrase Clark used in his Justice Department memo to identify the source of the thermostat allegations. To be sure, “white-hat hacker” is a term commonly used in the tech world to describe an expert who probes for vulnerabilities on behalf of business clients. (Think Robert Redford in Sneakers.) So perhaps the Post’s white-hat hacker (possibly Joshua Meritt, an ASOG employee who went by the code name “Spider”) was a different person from Clark’s white-hat hacker. But Clark wasn’t a techie, he was an environmental lawyer. How many white-hat hackers did he likely cross paths with?