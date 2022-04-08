The GOP Is Going Full QAnon

In seven months, when the midterm elections are held, we may see these hearings as a turning point. For much of the last two years, QAnon—a conspiracy theory that alleges, among other insane things, that Democratic elites run a vast child sex trafficking ring—was deemed so insane, as New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait argued Tuesday, that even Donald Trump kept his distance from it. Now, however, it is spreading through the Republican mainstream. By the midterm elections, it may very well form a troika in Republican attack ads: Democrats aren’t doing enough on inflation, they’re soft on crime, and, oh yeah, they’re also pro-pedophile. Not since George McGovern’s foes slandered him as the candidate of “Acid, Amnesty, and Abortion” has our politics seen as vicious and baseless a charge.



The Q-inspired pedophile smear is consuming Republican politics. “The phrase ‘child porn’ (or ‘pornography’ or ‘pornographer’)” was mentioned 165 times during Brown’s confirmation hearings, The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank tallied. “I’m not suggesting she likes what’s happening in child pornography,” Senator Lindsey Graham said Monday. But “she ha[d] a chance to impose a sentence that would deter [child pornography], and she chose not to.” Senator Josh Hawley, meanwhile, referenced QAnon in his own remarks. “Judge Jackson’s view is that we should treat everyone more leniently because more and more people are committing worse and worse child sex offenses,” he said, while also stating that “we’ve been told things like child pornography is actually all a conspiracy, it’s not real.” The lunatics who follow QAnon may just be onto something, in other words: The truth is out there.



Recent polling offers one clue for why Republicans are eager to smear Democrats as pedophiles (or, at the very least, as being soft on such assault). Nearly half of Republicans (49 percent) and 52 percent of Trump voters believe that Democrats run child sex-trafficking rings, per YouGov polling conducted during Jackson’s confirmation hearings. Even though only 18 percent of Republicans had a positive view of QAnon (compared to 16 percent of all respondents), 30 percent of all respondents believed that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” suggesting the wide reach of the conspiracy theory.

