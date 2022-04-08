The GOP Is Going Full QAnon

It’s not just Jackson’s hearings. Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prevents educators from discussing gender and sexuality with their students, was similarly conceived out of an inflated panic about protecting children from vicious predators. The spokesperson for Ron DeSantis, the state’s governor, has said that anyone opposing it is “probably a groomer,” while DeSantis himself has gone to war with Disney over its belated opposition to the bill. That law has spurred copycats in other states.



The cynicism of these attacks is profound, especially when you consider Republican support for figures like Roy Moore, an Alabama judge and GOP senate nominee who was accused of dating teenage girls while in his 30s, and Dennis Hastert, a former speaker of the House who was convicted of molesting several teenagers when he was a high school wrestling coach. Republicans have concocted a smear out of thin air, alleging that they are the only thing stopping the country from being seized by child sex predators. The most debauched version of this attack may not work. And yet polling suggests that, by virtue of this lie being repeated enough, it has taken hold amongst a sizable portion of the electorate—and a near majority of Republican voters. Regardless, panics about education and the safety of minors—particularly ones that also touch on concerns about rising crime—have also been effective in some instances. “​Some version of it can work: Look at how Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rode gender panic and CRT paranoia as well as parental fatigue with Covid restrictions to victory last November,” The Nation’s Joan Walsh wrote Wednesday.



Republicans certainly will be talking about this entirely invented issue come November. Their base, tweaking on unhinged internet conspiracy theories, demands it. But the party’s legislators are not much less deranged themselves. Their own positions in both economic and foreign policy are deeply unpopular. So they concoct increasingly psychotic attacks.

