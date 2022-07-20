After Roe’s Repeal, CVS Told Pharmacists to Withhold Certain Prescriptions

Rebecca, a pharmacist at a CVS in Alabama, who did not want her real name used, said that CVS headquarters sent a memo to pharmacies in “high-risk” states after the decision came down. The memo, which she shared with me, and which has not previously been reported, explicitly states that as a result of Dobbs, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma, and Texas “have implemented laws creating potential criminal liability for any individual who knowingly or recklessly dispenses an ‘abortion-inducing drug’ for purposes of inducing an abortion.”

The memo then reviews diagnosis codes that are deemed acceptable for dispensation, which include miscarriage. “When dispensing a prescription for Misoprostol or Methotrexate to women of child-bearing potential in states that prohibit dispensing medications for the purpose of inducing abortion, Pharmacists should validate that the intended indication is not to terminate a pregnancy.” That includes not filling the prescription if it doesn’t have a diagnosis code, until they confirm it with the prescribing doctor. If they find abortion is the intended use, they “must refuse to fill the prescription.”

In addition to the guidance, the memo said that new warning systems would be implemented in CVS’s computers beginning July 1. “An alert will display at Data Entry Verification informing them to validate that the indication of diagnosis is documented on the prescription and that it is not to terminate a pregnancy.”