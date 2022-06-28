I Guess Roe Wasn’t “Settled Law” After All

Barrett also promised that “if a question comes up before me about whether Casey or any other case should be overruled, that I will follow the law of stare decisis, applying it as the court is articulating it, applying all the factors, reliance, workability, being undermined by later facts in law, just all the standard factors.” In Dobbs, she and her conservative colleagues applied that test and found that, lo and behold, Roe and Casey did not meet it. Barrett was undoubtedly as surprised as everyone else to find that her professional conclusion about the 1973 precedent just so happened to match her personal one.

I recount all of this not to defend the justices but to emphasize that nobody should have listened to them in the first place. The conservative legal movement went to great lengths over the past three decades to build social networks and informal screening mechanisms to find judicial nominees who would vote to overturn Roe—and rule in certain ways in other areas of the law—without putting them in thumbscrews or relying on sheer luck. Conservatives learned their lessons from when they came up short on overturning Roe in 1992, where three Republican-appointed justices saved it at the last moment, and they weren’t going to make the same mistake twice. Trump’s pledge to appoint “pro-life judges” in 2016 was just an open articulation of what had already been the unstated policy.

I’ve also written before about why the Senate should stop holding confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justices. They exist today primarily to give the supporting party a chance to lob softballs and the opposing party a chance to castigate or smear the nominee. Prospective justices are so committed to not sharing an inkling of their personal views—in part, historically, to avoid saying anything about Roe or abortion—that Americans get no real insight into how they would decide cases on the court. If the public now starts seeing confirmation hearings as a venue for the justices to mislead lawmakers and the public, then the only reason to hold them is to undermine the courts’ legitimacy. If this month taught us anything, it’s that they are more than capable of doing that themselves.