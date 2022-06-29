The Supreme Court’s Abortion Ruling Leaves Rape Crisis Centers Vulnerable to Republican Attacks

While the future of women’s rights and reproductive health is opaque across the country, some conservative lawmakers have already begun pushing for a ban on emergency contraception and certain forms of birth control. With Roe overturned, about half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion. When the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills are signed into effect, the news lands especially hard on those who have had abortions and those who know what it is like to have their bodily autonomy taken, forcefully, from them.

Anne is a mother of two young women who writes a blog about impostor syndrome among marathon runners, her favorite vegan food, being a physical therapist, and healing as a survivor of childhood sexual assault. She recalled the morning she heard the news about Texas’s ban, when she only had a few minutes for breakfast before running out the door. Then her phone lit up.

“I just sobbed—like I just couldn’t. I was shaking. I couldn’t help that visceral response. And then I had to get my shit together and drive myself to work,” she said from a parking lot in Virginia. At work, visibly upset as co-workers discussed the news, she ended up divulging the details of her story: groomed at the age of 9 by a teenager; mistrusted by those meant to protect her. Anne told me that with every new restriction on choice, she plays the what-ifs in her mind: What if she had been just a little older at the time of her assault, able to get pregnant, and unable to decide what was best for her? “When I got that notification, I just started hyperventilating and [had] this overwhelming sense of dread and heartache for other children who would not have a choice,” she said.