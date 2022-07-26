A Tiny Pennsylvania Town of 700 People Declared War on the Fracking Industry in 2014. They’re Finally Getting Their Day in Court.

One might expect Republican governors and legislators to champion home rule. As political theorist Theda Skocpol observes, it has historically been conservatives who pine for the purported golden era of Jefferson, “when local civic voluntarism solved the country’s problems apart from—actually instead of—extralocal government and politics.” So it’s deeply ironic that Republican politicians in ostensible home rule states, from Texas to Pennsylvania, have waged what author and reporter Zachary Roth calls a “war on local democracy” by passing laws that prevent cities and towns from enacting policies that conservative elites don’t like, such as gender-neutral bathrooms, bans on plastic bags, or bans on natural gas hookups in new buildings.

Not long after the fracking boom began, many red-state governors and legislatures rushed to strip municipalities of their traditional right to control the placement of oil and gas infrastructure in their community. After the city of Denton, Texas, voted to ban fracking within city limits, the state made it illegal for municipalities to keep the industry out. Pennsylvania passed Act 13, which exempted fracking from local zoning ordinances, thereby forcing communities to allow oil and gas development even in areas they deemed unsuitable for industry (e.g., residential and rural zones). Republican politicians have effectively stifled grassroots democracy, even as they have framed (to great success) federal oversight of fracking as government overreach.

“Should a polluting corporation have the right to inject toxic waste, or should a community have the right to protect itself?”

It was precisely Grant residents’ feeling that they had no voice regarding the construction of a toxic waste dump that led them to team up with the environmental advocacy group Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund, or CELDF, and pursue a home rule charter. “We’re tired of being told by corporations and our so-called environmental regulatory agencies that we can’t stop this injection well,” township supervisor Stacy Long complained to the nonprofit investigative news outlet Public Herald in 2016. Jon Perry, her colleague on the board, added, “Should a polluting corporation have the right to inject toxic waste, or should a community have the right to protect itself?” Long’s mother, Judy Wanchisn, observed that it didn’t matter whether residents were Democrats or Republicans. They united behind a home rule charter that banned injection wells because they “didn’t want anyone messing around with their water” and viewed the government’s approval of the permit without their consent as a violation of their rights. “We don’t have an injection well problem,” Wanchisn has said, “we have a democracy problem.”