Last Century’s Approach to Journalism Is Useless in a Climate Crisis

Suicide is often deemed a newsworthy event—the death of a celebrity, the use of self-immolation as a protest tactic, or new data on suicide rates nationally are all certain to receive some measure of coverage. But in cases where stories describe suicide methods, mass media coverage has led to a demonstrable increase in copycat deaths, making the stakes for reporting on suicide painfully high. That’s why, in 2001, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its partners at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Annenberg Public Policy Center, and elsewhere published recommendations for reporting on suicide. In addition to avoiding descriptions of method, the experts recommended including suicide prevention resources in every story, in the hopes of connecting people in crisis with immediate support.

In the decades since the first guidelines were published, research shows the news industry was slow to change. But though one might still read a story that violates one or more of these recommendations—sometimes flagrantly—today, new generations of journalists have come up with the guidelines and uphold them in their work. In particular, the inclusion of suicide prevention resources has become almost second nature, as many stories dealing with suicide, or mental illness more generally, now end on a note like this one: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1 (800) 273-8255.

Publicizing the numbers worked, and still does—at least when evaluated in the immediate aftermath of media coverage. When news outlets publish hotline numbers, calls go up, and the available evidence suggests hotlines can reduce distress and stop a significant number of people (almost 80 percent, in one self-reported study) from killing themselves in the moment. Unfortunately, quality long-term data doesn’t exist, and many Americans face serious barriers to fully fledged mental health care after they hang up. But just as having more research is needed, “having supportive people there to talk to you when in need … seems like a humane, logical thing to do even in the absence of evidence,” Matthew Nock, a professor of psychology at Harvard who studies suicide, told Vice in 2018.