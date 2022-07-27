Pharmacists and Patients Are Freaking Out Over New Medication Restrictions Post-Roe

“The pharmacist must use professional judgment, considering patient demographics (e.g. age, gender), prescription history and any information included on the prescription (e.g. ICD-10, diagnosis, indication) to determine whether the prescriber intended the drug to be used as an abortifacient,” the memo states. If the pharmacist is unable to verify the intended use, they must refer to the prescribing provider.

If the pharmacist determines that the patient is not using the medication for abortive purposes, they must enter a note in the system explaining the patient’s intended use for the treatment, and are then able to override the rejection. That note must be detailed and specific and name the provider who approved it. “If the prescriber’s office cannot confirm that the drug is not intended to be used as an abortifacient, the prescription must be refused and provided back to the patient.”

The Walgreens memo offers more leeway to the pharmacist and their professional judgment than CVS’s initial instruction to its employees. But it still adds additional barriers for patients who need these medications for reasons other than abortion. CVS, for its part, has appeared to offer additional guidance to some of its facilities in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas, dated July 8, which provides more clarity on the steps pharmacists must follow to dispense such medications, but does not fundamentally change the policy. Documentation of the “indication of this medication” is required for all “female patients under the age of 60.”