Texas’s Abortion Bounty Law Is Inspiring Republican Lawmakers Around the Country

Last December, the Supreme Court declined an opportunity to nip this trend in the bud in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson. The conservative majority largely agreed with the state of Texas that S.B. 8 had effectively immunized itself from federal judicial review, at least in the short term. The lawsuit is still ongoing because the justices allowed the clinics to pursue it against a subset of state health officials who would be obligated with enforcing part of it. But it will likely be moot in a practical sense once Roe is overturned, leaving its tacit acceptance of bounty-style laws as its ultimate effect.

Other states have begun to take their cues from the Supreme Court’s decision. In Idaho, the state Senate recently approved a bill that would enact a bounty-style anti-abortion law similar to the one passed in Texas. It is more narrowly focused than its Texas cousin: Instead of opening up anyone who “aids or abets” a woman to potential lawsuits, it exclusively targets the doctors and nurses who perform them. And instead of letting virtually anyone bring the lawsuit against them, it narrows the potential plaintiffs to “any female upon whom an abortion has been attempted or performed, the father of the preborn child, a grandparent of the preborn child, a sibling of the preborn child, or an aunt or uncle of the preborn child.” The law excludes fathers, but not other family members, if the conception was the result of rape or incest.

A state lawmaker in Missouri wants to go even further. In amendments to abortion-related bills in recent months, Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman proposed a bounty-style mechanism that would cover a wide variety of third-party actions that could facilitate an abortion. Those who provide information about obtaining an abortion, transport a woman to a place performing it, help pay for it or cover it with insurance, or “provide Internet service” that “encourages or facilitates” the procedure could be sued under the law in most circumstances. Though these bills would usually forbid lawsuits against the woman herself, that exemption has the practical effect of making it harder for a woman to challenge such a law in the first place.