The Board of Medicine, meanwhile, was taking up a set of guidelines ostensibly on trans health care which in fact, as Sam Greenspan at Vice reported, “All 12 citations Florida presents against the use of gender-affirming care are either distorted or from a source with clear anti-trans bias.” Outdated research on hormones and puberty blockers was used to argue against their use while other studies were generalized to argue against the researchers’ own conclusions. At the Board of Medicine hearing in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, activists rallied and staged a die-in outside, their bodies covered by trans pride flags, holding headstones to represent those whose lives would be endangered by the health care ban. Inside, after the board cut public comment early by one hour in order to rush a vote, a trans woman interrupted to chastise the board. “I’m a mom. I’m a parent. I’m a provider. You do not do this to children,” she said—only to be walked out by police. After voting to move ahead despite this opposition, board members were escorted out the back of the hotel where the meeting was held and away from press.

DeSantis’s threats of criminalization and manipulation of public health had been building. Earlier in July, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration moved to adopt a new policy barring the use of Medicaid for gender-affirming care for minors and adults. That same month, Florida’s state commissioner of education Manny Diaz Jr. called President Biden’s Title IX guidelines, which protect students from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, an “attempt to impose sexual ideology” allegedly jeopardizing the “health, safety, and welfare of Florida students.” Diaz warned schools that they “risk violating Florida law” if they followed these guidelines. Now the state Board of Medicine has stepped up.

Also in July, the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed a “public nuisance” complaint against a LGBTQ venue in Miami; DeSantis said this investigation was the result of a video of a drag brunch held there, allegedly attended by minors, that was later shared by Libs of TikTok, paralleling a campaign against an LGBTQ community venue in Dallas in June.