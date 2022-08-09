The campaign by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against LGBTQ people has escalated over the last week, roping in the state’s health and law enforcement officials. On Thursday, DeSantis removed State Attorney Andrew Warren from office, citing Warren’s pledge not to use the resources of his office to criminalize gender-affirming health care for minors or abortion. The next day, the state Board of Medicine voted to consider banning gender-affirming health care for trans kids, after the state Department of Health proposed prohibitions on both medical and social transition for minors, with the approval of DeSantis. By purging a dissenting state prosecutor and marshaling public health bodies to his purpose in just the last week, DeSantis is growing his reach—not just as a national right-wing figure, but as a political leader who commands obedience across yet more state agencies. His anti-LGBTQ agenda is now moving into a new heightened state of criminalization, one which also demonstrates how DeSantis wields power.

Andrew Warren’s offense, as recounted by DeSantis at a press conference Thursday while flanked by law enforcement officers, was choosing not to enforce the law against providing gender-affirming care or abortion. “None of those cases have been brought to us,” Warren said in response. “We’re not anticipating those cases being brought to us.” Warren has said he will fight being removed from office, accusing DeSantis of “trying to overturn the results of a fair and free election”—since 2016, Warren has twice been elected state attorney in Hillsborough County—and calling DeSantis’ actions illegal.