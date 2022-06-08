A Pizzagate in Every City

From the idea that children inside this venue were being abused, and that such abuse was part of a plot by Democrats, to the call to internet provocateurs to record their own evidence, as well as the false claims of child rescues made by those promulgating these conspiracy theories, the attack on Mr. Misster called to mind the same fears—if not the same threat of gun violence—as the assault on Comet Ping Pong in Washington, D.C. In 2016, a man motivated by the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory arrived at the restaurant with a rifle to “rescue” children from a nonexistent sex trafficking ring supposedly orchestrated by prominent Democrats.

Now, a little more than five years later, 25 percent of Republicans identify as believers of the Pizzagate successor QAnon, and the far right’s capacity for street violence has grown. At the same time, where once most elected Republican officials would at least nominally distance themselves from Pizzagate-pushers out on the fringe, that wall has largely eroded. Across the country, GOP lawmakers have waged a legislative crusade targeting queer and trans kids, smearing opponents as “groomers,” language that rhymes with the “pedophile” claims that inspired the attack on Comet Ping Pong. And where once the targets of these conspiracy theories were largely confined to a select group of Democratic lawmakers and their allies, the fearmongering—amplified by Fox News and prominent conservative social media accounts—is now targeted at all LGBTQ people, from national figures to members of your local community. The stage is set for a Pizzagate in any city.

The target on Saturday was an early afternoon Pride event, featuring a drag show geared toward families. “We are more than happy to open our doors to celebrate Pride in a family friendly, safe environment, separate from our normal operations,” said a representative for Mr. Misster in a statement, “because we believe that everyone should have a space to be able to celebrate who they are.” On May 30, the Libs of TikTok Twitter account posted about the upcoming event, including the date and location. Operated by a Brooklyn real estate agent named Chaya Raichik, Libs of TikTok now has more than one million Twitter followers. The post about the Dallas event was part of a longer “MEGA DRAG THREAD,” full of drag performance videos and Drag Queen Story Hour flyers with dates and locations. The next day, a new far-right group called Protect Texas Kids shared the Libs of TikTok post and called people to join it in opposition to the family-friendly drag show. What the group described as a protest appeared to consist largely of yelling abuse at the event’s attendees, with some reciting sidewalk prayers reminiscent of anti-abortion groups outside clinics and some directly threatening people, even as they left the event. A little more than 48 hours later, Tucker Carlson was airing footage of these confrontations.