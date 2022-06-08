A Pizzagate in Every City

The group who organized this confrontation, Protect Texas Kids, is the new project of Kelly Neidert, who manages communications for the University of North Texas chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas in Denton. Neidert has called herself a “Christian fascist,” as Steven Monacelli and Jack Wheatley reported in The Daily Beast, and her campus group has hosted a leader in the white nationalist “groyper” movement. She also hosted a campus event with Jeff Younger, an anti-trans Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives, who came to prominence on the right for attempting to block his daughter’s access to gender-affirming care, and who ultimately failed on both counts. At pro-trans rights demonstration outside the event, a University of North Texas police car accelerated through a group of protestors and hit one of them, a trans man.

With her new group, Neidert says, “we will host protests of clinics that do “[sic]gender-affirming care for minors and school districts/teachers who teach LGBTQ propaganda and CRT!” Protect Texas Kids is a friendly-sounding vehicle with which self-avowed Christian fascists in Texas can go into LGBTQ community spaces, armed with video and claims to be there to “investigate.” All this expands on a now-common playbook: produce local events antagonizing queer and trans people, then go on Fox News, Newsmax, and other right wing media outlets to put the videos in front of an even broader audience.

The confrontation at Mr. Misster on Saturday attracted assorted far right personalities who starred in and produced their own videos. Some of them have already been the subject of researchers like Ben Lorber at Political Research Associates and journalist David Neiwert. John Doyle, who yelled about rape at children through a megaphone, has organized a Stop the Steal rally with Nick Fuentes, was a special guest at the white nationalist America First PAC conference in 2022, and is a leader in a group called the American Populist Union, who was in attendance at their 2021 event billed as “Hitler Youth, Without the Hitler.” (Kyle Rittenhouse says he is a Doyle fan.) Alex Stein was one of the men trying to get inside while yelling, “They’re going to groom a bunch of children!” and recording himself. Dubbed a “QAnon stunt troll” by D magazine, Stein is most known for videos of him trying to rap at municipal meetings and his appearances on Tucker Carlson’s show.