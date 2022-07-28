The Arizona Republican Primary Is Ground Zero for America’s Hysteria Over Critical Race Theory and Drag Queens

The broader narrative of moms under attack was gaining some national heft. Pizzagate promoter Jack Posobiec claimed that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had “authorized the FBI Counterterrorism Division to target parents at schoolboard meetings,” and Lake chimed in, tweeting, “If I was governor right now I would pull any funding that was being used by the FBI to investigate concerned parents and redirect it to investigate complaints by parents that school board members are violating their parental rights with COVID/mask mandates.” Their claims about Garland functioned to boost the “dossier” story circulating at the same time. They were wildly unfounded: An investigation by local police concluded in December 2021 that Greenburg had not engaged in criminal conduct. The “dossier” had actually belonged to his father and didn’t violate any laws, since it contained open source and public documents, police said. This was announced several days before Lake released her ad featuring the moms.

The purported “targeting” of Scottsdale parents remains a flash point as the midterms approach. In June, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich—who is also in the middle of a competitive Republican primary to run for U.S. Senate—took legal action attempting to remove Jann-Michael Greenburg from the SUSD school board. And Arizona is far from alone. In mid-July, Moms for Liberty, one of the central conservative groups organizing against school boards, held a national conference, where Senator Rick Scott, the head of Republicans’ efforts to retake the U.S. Senate, directly linked local school agitation to the GOP’s midterms prospects. “If you guys run, you are going to make everybody else win,” he told the convention.

Wray, meanwhile, was advising her allies to broaden their attack: to stop saying CRT, and to target those who train students in “social justice.” Wray is one of the 1.3 million followers of Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account that has been at the center of reorienting the right around a conspiracy theory that children in public schools are secretly being “groomed” to be trans. Wray retweeted a grainy scan of an exercise for students to confront homophobia that Libs of TikTok had shared and added that SUSD staff “are grooming children with inappropriate conversations and exercises.” Kari Lake, naturally, jumped on the latest conservative scapegoat threatening Arizona’s children. “They kicked God out of schools and welcomed the Drag Queens,” Lake posted. “They took down our Flag and replaced it with a rainbow. They seek to disarm Americans and militarize our Enemies. Let’s bring back the basics: God, Guns & Glory.” She closed with a flag emoji.