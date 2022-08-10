It’s Good When Science Confirms That Depression Is Complicated

Can you really blame your sadness on your serotonin levels? Recent research says “probably not.” While the public has been led to believe that depression is due to an “imbalance” of one or more chemicals in the brain, a paper in the journal Molecular Psychology says the evidence for serotonin just isn’t there. Of course, an absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, but neuroscientists have been testing the serotonin hypothesis—which proposes that a deficiency of serotonin is a cause of depression—for almost 60 years, apparently with little to show for it. Worse yet, critics say the serotonin hypothesis has pulled funding away from other, perhaps more useful, avenues of research.

The paper has been a lightning rod for professional and public discourse. While it said nothing truly new about the serotonin hypothesis (which has been under attack for decades), it said it loudly. Within days, it was one of the top 400 research articles shared on any topic ever. To many, the researchers—a team of six spread across the UK, Italy, and Switzerland—were challenging essential dogma: “In many ways, serotonin gave birth to the field of neuroscience,” as Patricia M. Whitaker-Azmitia, a neuropharmacologist at Stony Brook University, wrote in 1999. To others, they were making dangerous and unsupported inferences: Though the paper did nothing to evaluate the still-unresolved question of antidepressant efficacy, “the danger is, it’s now being used to answer that question,” Lucy Foulkes, an academic psychologist and author of Losing Our Minds, told Shayla Love at Vice.