Worried About the Climate? Join the Club—Literally.

These types of groups, Stephenson said, come in many flavors and use a range of tactics, from writing cheerful postcards reminding progressive voters to show up at the polls to physically blocking fossil fuel infrastructure. He tends to favor those that allow for more radical action. “It is hard to think of any successful social movement that hasn’t had radicals: people who are willing to go to the very bleeding edge of what is considered acceptable or reasonable and push really hard,” he told me. He, like many, rejects the idea that people engaging in direct action to fight climate change need to be perfectly green consumers first. “None of us are good enough! The idea that you have to be morally, ethically pure to advocate for a livable climate,” he said, “is a form of ad hominem attack by those who want to discredit the climate movement.”

Stephenson’s top picks are the direct action–focused Climate Disobedience Center and the headline-grabbing Sunrise Movement. Sunrise was founded on the premise that fixing climate change doesn’t need to be economically damaging—that in fact climate policy can also create jobs and further progress toward a more equitable society. Its major public debut was a 2018 sit-in in Nancy Pelosi’s office, calling on mainstream Democrats to treat climate change as the ongoing emergency it is. And many credit Sunrise in particular with helping to shift the Democratic Party toward a more aggressive climate stance in the years since. Sunrise’s steady focus on climate justice and climate jobs has also helped focus the movement as a whole on those issues. John Paul Mejia, a 19-year-old student at American University, in Washington, D.C., and the group’s national spokesperson, describes Sunrise as “a mass movement of young people that have the moral authority to speak about the climate crisis.”

After several years of working primarily at the federal level, Sunrise is now engaging in more local campaigns through its network of local “hubs,” Mejia told me. Sunrise welcomes help from those over 35 but asks them to promise to follow the leadership of the group’s youth organizers and to “keep the space open for the voices of our youth leaders before we share our own,” according to a Sunrise document for older supporters.