The Worst Answer to Climate Anxiety: Wellness

Thanks to more than a decade of “wellness” culture—a lifestyle aimed at optimizing the body and mind, a global industry worth $4.2 trillion, a miasma seeping from every Instagram page and Sephora shop—millions of Americans are fluent in the language of self-maintenance and versed in the virtues of the interior world. In lieu of a functioning health care system for all, individuals with cash to burn have long since stocked up on jade eggs and facial rollers. Faced with a burning world, we’ve created comforting regimens out of face creams and moisturizing serums. As trash has accumulated on land and in oceans, some throw out belongings in a new spirit of minimalism. With each new crisis, consumers have proven that, at its core, wellness culture offers an individualistic, capitalism-approved response to insecurity in one’s surroundings.

When the coronavirus struck, those who could afford it quickly doubled down on self-care and self-isolation. In March, as stay-at-home orders spread across the country, streaming increased 85 percent, driven in part by boredom and in part by the entitlement to excess at the core of commodified wellness, which tells us that whatever feels good is good. But more active forms of self-care have driven consumer spending, too. The “sourdough class”—remote workers with the time, space, and resources to take up bread baking as a quarantine hobby—rose on Twitter. Kettlebells, newly prized for their compactness in the era of isolation exercise, quickly sold out. So too did the Nintendo Switch, as gaming consoles became the last portals to another world. And for those actually exposed to the virus, elite lifestyle blogs promised improbable cures: Wellness influencer Cristina Cuomo, sister-in-law of the New York governor, detailed her own coronavirus recovery “protocol,” which included bleach baths and kidney-cleansing asparagus.

Quarantining itself was clearly prudent; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made clear the only way to suppress the spread of the coronavirus is for individuals to retreat into their inner worlds. But the lived experience of the pandemic has clarified some long-running tensions: not just our systemic racism, fragmented, for-profit health care system, and unchecked wealth inequality, but also the limits of personal maintenance as a response to a collective crisis. While some degree of individual responsibility and care is essential in order to live, the wellness industrial complex has ensured self-improvement remains an automatic response to each new crisis, big and small.