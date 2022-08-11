Why the Right Can’t Quit Its Antisemitic Attacks Against George Soros

Both these things can be true: When those on the right and their centrist allies seek to drum up opposition to these prosecutors, they often mention Soros; and they do so in ways which go beyond his role as a significant funder, positioning his philanthropy as part of a secret plot threatening America. They know what they are doing.

Soros has been a reliable scapegoat for the American right going back years now; the first time I saw a hit piece on him, it was by Glenn Beck, when he still had a Fox News show in 2010. Back then, the conspiracy theorists on the right were motivated by the election of Barack Obama, who they regarded as illegitimate, installed in the White House by liberal “puppet master” donors like Soros. (And in the interest of transparency: I briefly consulted on an Open Society Foundations sexual health and rights project in the mid-aughts, which was funded by Soros.)

There’s a lot to be said about purchasing influence with campaign donations, but this was not that. When the right went after Obama using Soros, it was as part of a web of conspiracy theories about Obama as an internal enemy. In 2010, these Soros conspiracy theories drove a man to attempt to assassinate staff at a foundation that Beck had attacked for its associations with Soros. After he was captured en route in a shootout with state police, the man gave a candid interview from jail, stating, “Beck will never say anything about a conspiracy, will never advocate violence. He’ll never do anything of this nature. But he’ll give you every ounce of evidence that you could possibly need.”