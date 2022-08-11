Why the Right Can’t Quit Its Antisemitic Attacks Against George Soros

When a reform candidate challenged San Diego prosecutor Summer Stephan in 2018, the incumbent described George Soros as her opponent. “Billionaire George Soros has launched a campaign against me,” Stephan said on Twitter, promoting a website which leads with a photo of Soros, leaning back, hands steepled, with images meant to represent antifascists behind him. A Soros-funded group had, at that point, spent $1.5 million backing her opponent. The website claimed: “Soros backs anti-law enforcement candidates over experienced prosecutors, trying to tip the balance to the criminals,” and offered a list of more than a dozen, including Krasner. Stephan ducked a reporter’s question when asked if she regretted putting up the website. In an op-ed, members of the San Diego Jewish community, some of whom worked for Stephan’s challenger Geneviéve Jones-Wright, a Black woman, demanded Stephan apologize for “stoking anti-Semitic fears,” and for “race-baiting” her opponent. Stephan eventually deleted the website, they added, only after the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue and the arrest of a man who mailed a pipe bomb to George Soros.

The right now smells blood in the water with the reform prosecutor campaigns, after the recall of San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, in a race seen nationally as a referendum not just on reform prosecutor campaigns, but on the fate of American cities. Boudin was branded a “Soros prosecutor” by The Heritage Foundation, one of the “pro-criminal, anti-victim zealots who flout the rule of law” they said Soros sought to install across the United States. The pro-recall side received more than $7 million in campaign donations, the vast majority from a PAC backed by billionaire real estate developers. Boudin was replaced in a special appointment by the mayor with “the public face of the recall,” Brooke Jenkins, who reportedly received $100,000 for consulting work she did to boost the recall campaign.

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ousted State Attorney Andrew Warren last week, for allegedly refusing to enforce anti-abortion and anti-trans laws even though his office has had no occasion to, he nodded to the Boudin recall effort. It was clear DeSantis saw this move as having a broader significance, and went on Tucker Carlson’s show to explain. “Tucker, you documented the destruction that we’ve seen with these Soros prosecutors around the country,” DeSantis said. “We pulled the trigger today.”