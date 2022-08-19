The 2028 L.A. Olympics Are Already Creating a Housing Disaster

Likewise, resistance to the games needs to begin as early as possible—ideally, before a city has even put in a bid to host. The only precedent for canceling an Olympics once a city was officially selected by the IOC was Denver in 1976, when the IOC was far less powerful. Public pressure is shutting down bids more and more often, however: Budapest, Rome, Boston, and Hamburg all withdrew their proposals to host the 2024 Games, leaving only Paris and Los Angeles as contenders. In 2018 alone, four cities canceled their bids to host the 2026 Winter Games.

“The reality is that the games will lose legitimacy among the core constituents of the Olympic movement, which is Western Europe and the United States, Australia, Canada, if those countries never host again,” Gaffney said. “One of the ways to do that is to have standing no-games committees form in those cities as civil society organizations that are fundamentally against public subsidy for private profit using sports events.”

Natsuko Sasaki, an organizer with the Paris-based anti-Olympics group Saccage 2024, shares Gaffney’s long view. When Tokyo 2020 was merely postponed by one year (rather than canceled) due to Covid, Sasaki said she was forced to reconsider her approach to abolition. “I really thought it was possible to cancel the Tokyo Games,” she said. “That was the biggest disappointment of my life. I learned, OK, it’s that hard to cancel the games.”