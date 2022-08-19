The Case for Harassing the Climate Arsonists Among Us

These conversations can be scary. In my experience it’s a lot harder to ask someone I personally know to confront their role in the climate crisis than it is to attend a protest in relative anonymity. But people in our lives deserve to be treated as moral agents. They deserve to be encouraged to reject complicity. And if they refuse to stop helping to destroy the world, well, they deserve to pay a social price for that—maybe they shouldn’t be welcomed at the neighborhood BBQ, or allowed to coach Little League, if they’re helping to wreck those kiddos’ future or poison the neighborhood.

Of course, one could argue that this approach is more likely to spark defensiveness. Certainly, some people respond to criticism by doubling down. But there’s a great deal of research showing that peer pressure can have a major impact on our political behavior. And we can already see signs that social pressure related to climate change is affecting the employees of fossil fuel majors. A recent survey of 10,000 energy professionals found that more than half of oil and gas workers are considering moving to the renewables sector, citing climate change as their main consideration. Last year more than 1,100 McKinsey employees called for their company to rethink its work for fossil fuel companies, writing, “Our positive impact in other realms will mean nothing if we do not act as our clients alter the earth irrevocably.” And this May a safety consultant at Shell, Caroline Dennett, publicly severed ties with the company, sharing a resignation letter with 1,400 employees that blasted Shell’s deceptive double-talk on climate. What’s more, Dennett claims that staff retention is already a big problem for the fossil fuel industry, and that people are leaving because “they fear reputational damage or can’t square the work with their values.”

Hammering fossil fuel executives for their greed, corruption, and duplicity is important; I’ve argued we need to be doing a lot more of it. But at this late stage, we don’t have the luxury of ignoring the culpability of other professionals whose work helps enable climate breakdown—particularly since, as compared to CEOs and billionaires, a greater portion of climate-concerned individuals can actually engage with these people on a day-to-day basis. If we’re going to win this fight, climate warriors need to be climate warriors in every arena of our lives. Yes, it may feel uncomfortable to bring our climate advocacy into our social relationships. But a livable future is worth a little bit of awkwardness, right?