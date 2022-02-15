Never Believe a Bank’s Net-Zero Pledge

ShareAction found that 92 percent of the funds NZBA members devoted toward the 50 most expansionary fossil fuel firms were for general corporate purpose—meaning few if any restrictions on how they could be spent—while just 8 percent was for dedicated, project-specific financing. Fifty-seven percent was spent on underwriting to help fossil fuel companies raise additional financing from capital markets, a service for which companies pay banks sizable fees. Overall, including and beyond just NZBA members, bank financing for coal, oil, and gas projects has been more than double the green debt issued since the Paris Agreement was brokered.

Much of the drive behind the NZBA and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero—a broader climate finance coalition, including major investment and asset managers, with the same goals—has been to leverage private capital for clean energy technologies and other climate solutions. As John Kerry put it last year, “No government is going to solve this problem.… The solution is going to come from the private sector, and what government needs to do is create the framework within which the private sector can do what it does best, which is allocate capital and innovate and begin to take the framework that’s been created.”

Politicians in Europe and the United States are far less keen to discuss the role financial institutions continue to play in financing fossil fuel projects that could sabotage these climate targets. Just as European oil companies have been quicker to announce net-zero pledges than U.S. companies, European banks have generally been more forthcoming with climate commitments. But talk doesn’t always translate to action: Just five of the European banks analyzed have begun to restrict financing for oil and gas projects, while only one—La Banque Postale—has a defined phaseout plan, to exit the oil and gas sector by 2030. Others have been more canny: Barclays, for instance, pledged to cut off financing for shale drilling in Europe and the U.K. but not the U.S. “It’s a trend with a lot of bank policies,” Shields said of the Barclays pledge. “They have great headlines to go out with, but once you drill down into the policies, you see these big exceptions. A huge number of those exceptions allow them to continue business as usual.”



Since COP26, rising energy prices and the prospect of Russia cutting off gas to Europe in a war with Ukraine have overshadowed talk of an energy transition. High prices make new drilling a more attractive pitch to investors. Oil prices nearing $100 per barrel, combined with constrained supply in Europe, especially, have led to calls for new oil and gas investments in everything from infrastructure to exploration. In another recent report, the U.K.-based think tank Carbontracker found that a rush to greenlight more fossil fuel projects in the next several years threatens to trap investors with even more stranded assets—worthless fossil fuel projects—than are already in the pipeline, and undermine climate targets. “Companies could waste some $530bn of capex [capital expenditure] this decade,” Carbontracker found, “as demand starts to decline and the oil price falls back to” to $40 per barrel. “This amount would double at $30/bbl.”