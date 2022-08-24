Two of the GOP’s Worst Ghouls Lost Their Primaries

On the one hand, there’s schadenfreude here: Paladino and Loomer may belong to different political generations, but they both embody the crazy strain of GOP politics that has slowly infected the party over the last half century. True members of the lunatic fringe, they are manifestly unfit for office: Racist conspiracy theorists who see sinister, Democratic-engineered plots wherever they turn. Their defeats are deeply satisfying.



And yet, there is still a great deal of concern here. Loomer carried The Villages, the sprawling retirement community and conspiracy theory incubator that has become a powerhouse in GOP politics in recent years; The Villages transformation from “quirky redoubt of GOP-loving seniors” to “furious far-right election deniers” largely mirrors the Republican Party’s turn toward lunacy. The fact that Sumter County, which includes the Villages, reported first is also the source of Loomer’s fraud claims: Because she was up early only to fade down the stretch she was able to follow a similar script as Donald Trump attempted in 2020, claiming that her loss was somehow unjustly engineered by her political enemies.



The candidates that Loomer and Paladino were running against, moreover, are hardly bastions of decency; they do not represent a turn toward the normal. Loomer was running against Daniel Webster—no not that one—an incumbent who has served since 2011 and, along the way, picked up a perfect record in backing Trump during the last two years of his presidency. He objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential results, because “the election of 2020 became riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities.”

