Putin’s War on Gorbachev’s Children

She was right. Soon enough he was gone. He ended up doing commercials for Coca Cola, but he also went on the road for Greenpeace, one of the few political organizations that comes closest to seeking the communist perestroika, free of capitalism, that he intended. It was his destiny to be forgotten, even while still alive. Unlike others who stride the world, he has left no monument, no constitution, no new type of Communism, in which one could anchor his memory. All he did was liberate—and liberate people now in EU countries who do not wish to acknowledge they had a liberator, least of all a Communist one. It is an embarrassment to the peoples he liberated that such a liberator was necessary.

Yet what has kept him with us as an aura, still roiling the world, is Putin’s hatred of him, a desire to destroy every trace of him. It’s much simpler explanation for the invasion of Ukraine than the philosophy of Ilyin, or labored comparisons to the Third Reich. After all, by 2014, Putin must have thought he had dispensed with Gorbachev, both in Russia—and Ukraine, the country that is the mother ship of Mother Russia. Now in this war on Ukraine, Putin has his opportunity to murder the children of Gorbachev. And nothing must enrage him more than those who should tremble before Putin not only resisting but sticking out their tongue at him, led by a war leader who is a comedian. No doubt the enlargement of NATO also enrages Putin, but the war at this point seems to have little to do with NATO. It is to do away with the sight of Gorbachev’s children, all of them, just over the border, mocking and resisting him.

But for all of those Ukrainians he successfully slays, a longer line of them remains, rolling out further before his eyes. Maddened by the sight of them, Putin now sees them reflected in the children of his own country; he is now trying to re-educate the young Russian children, Soviet style, to stop them from turning into future Ukrainians. Putin has been driven to so much murder as he reels at the sight of Gorbachev’s metaphoric offspring, who stubbornly persist in the face of his villainy, much like Macbeth reeled at the sight of the children of vanquished Banquo. Perhaps Putin’s will end up in a stalemate. But Macbeth does not end that way: the murder goes on until Macbeth is gone.