Putin’s War on Gorbachev’s Children

It is so eerie that Gorbachev has ended up as such a nonperson. At his death at age 91, he was living in state-owned housing, still a true Communist in Putin’s kleptocracy. Once, in the late 1980s, it was Gorbachev who roiled the world, as Putin longs to do today. It may be true, as some scoff, that Gorbachev should get no credit for the changes he wrought; that the USSR just ran out of money, and that he had no choice but to let the empire go. True or not, Gorbachev put an end to the whole nightmare of the twentieth century. He also put an end to a certain form of nineteenth-century imperialism that continued under the USSR, even if he had to order the people of that empire to be free. Yet that liberation is still playing out. If the young today have no notion of Gorbachev, or who he was, rest assured: At the time of his death, he was still roiling the world.

In 1989, the annus mirabilis, it seemed every month, thanks to Gorbachev, there would be a new comet in the sky: an election in Poland, a new congress in Hungary, a velvet revolution in Prague. Yes, some had a cynical read of the matter: “Either he behaves like a Western politician, and we can’t trust him, or he behaves like a Soviet politician, and we can’t trust him.” But that was a reason to be fascinated by him: What is forgotten about Gorbachev is that he was trying to rehabilitate Communism as a rival to Western capitalism, to create a new rivalry between the two systems in elevating the global human condition.

He used the word perestroika, or “restructuring”; but it was more than a restructuring of the state or the economy. It was a restructuring of our imagination as to what Communism could be; in his famous speech before the United Nations in 1988, he was explicit about that rivalry, which many others took to be a surrender to the neoliberalism of the Reagan-Thatcher camp or maybe a “Third Way” of navigating between these poles. But Gorbachev always aimed for a refurbished Second Way. He wanted to create something new and wild in the world, stitched onto familiar bones. Without knowing it, he grasped unconsciously that there might be a place for Communism (or let us say “communism”—to decapitalize and de-Stalinize it) to deal with climate change, pandemic, and runaway A.I. technology in the century to come. For a few years, to some Americans like me, Gorbachev seemed to take the role of the “great man” in Hegel’s theory of history—like Napoleon, in Hegel’s time, who to Hegel is the bearer of the “world spirit,” who understands even if unconsciously the next necessary stage in the history of the world. Far from bringing about the end of history, Gorbachev was grasping, perhaps too early, the next place it had to go.