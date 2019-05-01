Werner Herzog’s Ode to Gorbachev

All the same, it’s hard not to admire Gorbachev. His life story, as recounted hagiographically by Herzog, is one that at first glance seems to validate the Soviet system. Gorbachev was born in 1931 in the southern Russian village of Privolnoye, which Herzog visits and describes as a godforsaken place. As a child, he endured both famine and Nazi occupation, and for a period of several months in 1942, he wrongly believed his father to be a casualty of war. After the war, he became involved in the Komsomol, the Soviet youth league, and excelled at both school and farm work. He made his way to Moscow State University, the Soviet Harvard, where he met and married Raisa Titarenko, with whom he would go on to enjoy 46 years of happy marriage until her death in 1999. After university, he returned to the provincial capital of his home region, Stavropol, where he enjoyed a rapid rise in the Communist Party, modernized the local agricultural economy, and drew the attention of the Party leadership in Moscow. His early years, in short, present an uninterrupted meritocratic rise from the most humble beginnings, almost a mirror image of the American Dream, and an implicit credit to a political system premised on rule by the proletariat.

Directors Werner Herzog and André Singer with Gorbachev in a scene from their new documentary Courtesy of 1091

However, the Soviet Union that Gorbachev came to lead was in rough shape, plagued by corruption, stagnation, and an ailing leadership. Between 1982 and 1985, the Communist Party lost three consecutive general secretaries: Leonid Brezhnev at 75, Yuri Andropov 15 months later at 69, and Konstantin Chernenko 13 months after that at 73 (Herzog captures this sequence with his characteristic morbid humor, incorporating archival footage of Chernenko being propped up, Weekend at Bernie’s-style, by Party apparatchiks). At this point, Gorbachev, an energetic and appealing 54-year-old, took the reins of the Party and the Soviet nuclear arsenal, which, over the next several years, he would substantially scale back through bilateral negotiations with Ronald Reagan. He would also introduce the policies of glasnost (“openness”) and perestroika (“restructuring”) in order to liberalize the Soviet system, creating room for dissenting viewpoints and artistic experimentation as well as economic modernization. And in 1989, he would fatefully refuse to intervene to stop a wave of peaceful revolutions across Eastern and Central Europe, culminating in the fall of the Berlin Wall and the withdrawal of the Soviet Army from half a dozen satellite states that had been occupied since World War II.

It’s worth digressing for a minute to talk about Herzog, who was born in Bavaria in 1942 at the height of the war, and who, like Gorbachev, experienced poverty, military occupation, and general devastation in his early childhood. Herzog grew up and made his career as a filmmaker in West Germany, and the fall of the Berlin Wall was a triumphant moment for him, an expression of human liberation that led to the swift and peaceful reunification of his country. Between that and his passion for denuclearization—at one point, he takes us to Reykjavík to admire two Norwegian tourists reenacting the handshake between Gorbachev and Reagan that led directly to historic arms treaties—it’s clear why Gorbachev is an inspiration to Herzog. “We love you,” he tells his subject at one point, and he seems to be speaking not only for himself or for Germans but for the entire Western world.