The Failed Dream of Mikhail Gorbachev

At least, he was until those days in December in Kazakhstan. With demonstrators reaching into the tens of thousands, the Soviet forces commanded by Gorbachev reacted in the same ways they always had: They cracked down, cracked skulls, and cracked open the full tool kit of the Soviet regime’s violence. Thousands were arrested. Hundreds were beaten. According to the U.S. Library of Congress, Soviet troops killed at least 200 protesters. Another official report found that as many as 100 others, dragged out of town and stripped, froze to death.

For any other regime, a massacre of hundreds of protesters—especially among a traditionally persecuted minority, like the Kazakhs in the Soviet Union—would have instantly transformed that government into a pariah. But Gorbachev and his government were, in the eyes of the West, different. Part of that had to do with perestroika, which began freeing up state controls of the Soviet economy. Part of that also had to do with glasnost, which allowed Soviet citizens to finally discuss the crimes that many in the West were already aware of.

But much of that also had to do with the fact that Gorbachev offered the world a convenient opportunity to rewrite the rules of the Cold War, redraw the borders of Europe, and recast the foundations of the entire relationship between Moscow and the West and all those other nations caught in between. And if the West had to ignore the massacres and crimes of Gorbachev’s own regime, so be it. There were, as the West saw it, bigger realities at stake and a new world order to forge—all of which left Gorbachev with arguably the most complicated legacy of any Soviet premier, both then and now. And all of which have, in just the past few months alone, come roaring back to relevance.