The Failed Dream of Mikhail Gorbachev

Even before he took power in the Kremlin, Gorbachev was unlike any leader the Soviet Union—or even the Russian empire before it—had seen. Coming from a humble rural upbringing, Gorbachev’s background informed a more skeptical view of the Soviet project. While Gorbachev was always a faithful backer of the Communist Party, both of his grandfathers had been arrested during the Stalinist purges, with one of them later telling Gorbachev about the pain and the torture suffered at the hands of Soviet interrogators.



But Gorbachev’s difference also stemmed from the factors then swirling within the Soviet Union itself. His predecessors had all died in quick succession, victims of the USSR’s gerontocracy. Indeed, much of the reason Gorbachev rose as quickly as he did stemmed directly from his relative youth. He provided the face of a new generation and a new way of thinking. He was everything his predecessors weren’t.

For the Soviet Union, the timing could not have been better. By the time of Gorbachev’s ascension, the USSR was well on its way toward implosion, both economic and military. The paradoxes and the shortcomings of the communist economy had finally caught up with the Kremlin, and years of failures in places like Afghanistan—as well as rising pushback from satellite states still occupied by the Soviets—was eating away at Moscow’s influence abroad. The combination of the two would have been an uphill task for any leader in the Kremlin. But Gorbachev believed he had a solution.