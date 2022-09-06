This Is How Criminalizing Abortion Providers Shatters Families

They lived in a town of about 12,000, and, as Gary put it, “the assumption was that everyone knew.” This was borne out in the snide remarks and glares he’d receive from his classmates. One case in particular stays with him: Sherwin had made the papers once again, this time for jumping out of a motel window to get away from officers. It was volleyball day in gym class. “The ball came right to me, and I missed it,” Gary began, “and one of those assholes shouted out, ‘Too bad you don’t have your father’s athletic ability!’”

When I asked Gary if he ever was resentful of his father’s work, he responded quickly, assuredly: “No, it’s something I feel so deeply about, a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. I mean, no, my mother gave me that,” he said, his tone soft and weighty. Gary lives with Roy, his longtime life partner, and Elese, Roy’s wife. The three parented one daughter together and now have movie night every night. Their home is filled with a sense of joy, intentional stability, and art that reflects their values. Over the years, Gary has continued his support for abortion, working as a clinic defender and giving money to abortion rights groups.

From first learning what abortion was, that morning in 1963, Gary lived through what happened to his father largely through the experience of his mother, who died in 2009. Gary saw his mother forced into a kind of independence that women weren’t granted at the time; with her husband in prison, she was now in charge of everything—financial, legal, social. This new role required discussions between her and Sherwin—which could only take place once a week, for one hour: visiting time at the state prison—to be business-heavy, less loving and more technical.